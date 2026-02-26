San Jose Sharks
Regenda Talks Slovakia’s Surprise Olympic Finish, Getting Stuck in New York
At the first practice with all the San Jose Sharks’ Olympians participating, Pavol Regenda was surrounded by a surprising number of cameras and fans.
“I feel like they were more for Mack, though, than for me,” Regenda joked.
Even if the Bay Area media attention isn’t on him, Regenda showed well in Milan. His three goals and two assists helped push Team Slovakia to the bronze medal game. He was tied for third in points on a team that surprisingly finished fourth in the tournament.
What did his performance at the Olympics help him realize?
“Even I can play against the best guys in the world,” Regenda said.
Despite that showing at the Olympics, and despite scoring eight goals in 16 NHL games this season, Pavol Regenda is a likely scratch against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
“[It] gave me a lot of confidence coming back here, and even more motivation and more energy [to] finish the season strong, so we can have some run here,” Regenda said of his Olympic experience. “I want to make my [roster] spot, [a] safe spot… Be a valued player for the team. So, that’s just my motivation.”
But, it’s been a tumultuous time for Regenda since leaving Italy. After losing the bronze medal game, the Slovakian players in North American leagues flew to New York (and couldn’t even watch the gold medal game).
“There was only like 17 of us in the whole plane, so it was really comfortable,” he said. “Everybody was sitting in business class. Really empty plane.”
In case you haven’t heard, many Northeast states are under weather advisories from freezing temperatures and severe storms. That’s why Team USA and Team Canada flew into Miami before players flew to their respective teams. Regenda was stuck in New York for two days with fellow Slovakians like the Calgary Flames’ Martin Pospisil.
“We hung out together, spent some more time, tried to go get some food, but all the restaurants are closed,” Regenda shared. “Then we tried to go to Manhattan: everything was closed there. We just [hung] out together. It was a nice time, tried to relax a little bit and spend more time with those guys.
“But I was like, ‘just get me on a plane,’ so I can be home, finally.”
Regenda was home at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. After all that, even though Slovakia was one win away from their country’s second ever men’s ice hockey Olympic medal, Regenda now looks back fondly.
“Everybody was kind of frustrated, sad: we didn’t finish as we wanted,” Regenda said. “You’re top four [after preliminaries], you want to finish with something on your neck. It was really sad. A couple guys [were] crying.
“Big names, big teams, and we have to be proud. Coming into the tournament, I don’t think anybody in the world like believed [that] we [could] finish top four against players like this. So, I’m proud of the team, of all the guys. I feel like people are proud of us too.”
That ’17 people on the plane’ story brought back a few memories. Recall one flight home from Japan. Biz class was completely full, and I was in coach. Me and exactly 3 other people … On a late night flight Boston to NYC about 40 years ago, there were about 7 passengers and 4 flight attendants. At one point, one of the passengers jokingly asked about the movie on the flight. She laughingly replied, “there’s no movie, but we can act out any movie you’d like.” To which the response was “any movie?!!!” As for Regenda, I hate seeing him… Read more »
Yeah, especially since the Sharks got pushed around by Calgary last game and adding a more physical presence is probably what the team needs. The lack of physicality is kind of why I don’t see Kurashev as a long term or even a transitional part of this rebuild, and why I would just prefer to get a 3rd or something for him. I think there are 10 Kurashevs a year in UFA and if Grier thinks we need another one in the offseason, cool. My guess is Grier makes a few moves this week and spots open back up for… Read more »
Let’s hope. I’m dying to know how this shakes out.
They have 4 games to play prior to the deadline. Sherwood and Ferraro are the question marks for me. There’s been no real news about Sherwood’s contract extension, and having only four more games to determine his fit as a player cuts it pretty close, IMO. Ferraro is likely the team’s most valuable player available for trade. I hope Grier doesn’t hang on to him while the team attempts a playoff push just to see him walk at the end of the season. I think it’s possible that Kurashev, like Klingberg, could be kept around. If the team plays well… Read more »
Grier! Get this dude an extension!
I’m on board with Pavol. He’s earned that next deal. I’m a bit surprised there weren’t a few re-signings announced since the freeze ended. Regenda’s among them. I know he was at the Olympics, but that wouldn’t stop his agent and GMMG from working something out. Sharks are going to get bigger via the pipeline. Bystedt, Halttunen, Chernyshov, Musty, Lund all 6’2″ or bigger. Can add Ostapchuk into that mix, though he’s on the NHL roster. Its also all 23-ish and younger. Adding Regenda is going to push someone out. Sharks are incredibly deep at forward. There’s a lot to… Read more »
They started healthy scratching Regenda even before the Olympics, so I don’t think his scratching tonight is for additional recovery or something.
Signs seem to lean more toward him not being one of their guys than that a re-signing is on the way.
Also, Grier takes everything down to the last possible moment and with as little commitment as possible*. I don’t think one should expect much to have happened already or to happen in the next week.
*Except for Kiefer Sherwood, for some reason.
Definitely!!
Craig Button got asked who he thought might be good for Tampa. He mentioned Corey Perry and Blake Coleman. Guys who can score, play playoff style hockey. You know who else fits that and doesn’t suck up the cap hit that Coleman does? Kiefer Sherwood. This is clearly an ‘all in’ situation for Tampa and Sherwood is a fit on that already deep team. So go get their 2029 1st rounder and 2031 2nd which upgrades to a 1st if Tampa wins the Cup. Also, applies to both Sherwood and Mario — and I sure others around the league. Can… Read more »
I don’t know if Tampa will be dealing picks in that timeframe, they seem to be operating under the assumption that they have 2 more years in their current window. Take Yanni Gourde’s contract as evidence. I think the chance they could get Edmonton’s 2027 1st is there, too, and that would mean the 2026 1st is unprotected, which is a low probability of mattering but I don’t think any of us would have thought that Sharks 1st would be anything before it was something either. My first preference is to re-sign Sherwood for something good for both sides and… Read more »
I definitely think Grier should start exploring options for flipping Sherwood and I have to believe Tampa would be interested. I don’t think Tampa will pay what you think because for Grier to be flipping Sherwood, teams know he can’t get an extension that is acceptable. They won’t pay full price when Grier is obviously a motivated seller. But all of that I think is contingent on Sherwood either not helping the team or the Sharks really fall out of the playoff race. If he is playing well and helping to keep the team in the playoff race, shipping him… Read more »
Teams will pay full boat because they want his game for the playoffs. The win now teams won’t mind the cost.
Like Granlund last year…
Exactly.
I don’t think that’s the plan. I would expect an extension by the TDL.
I don’t want to be seen as defending the actions of Team USA, but I have chalked most of it up to stupidity and naivete and I think these comments from Brady Tkachuk support my hypothesis. He is starting to see things as they are and he’s just slow and a guy who just grew up to play hockey and his brain doesn’t really operate in any other world. We have no reason to believe he’s not a caring, good person off the ice, and I use him honoring the Gaudreau family as a prime example of that. But that… Read more »
My profanity fueled reply was originally “awaiting for approval”, but now it’s just not showing up. So just know that I vehemently disagree with your stance to defend the men’s team’s decisions.
Douglas Adams said it best. “Never chalk up to malice what can adequately be explained by stupidity.”
And in this case, if everyone is so convinced they are right and everyone else is crazy, then there is no common ground and there never will be, and the next autocrat will be right there in the middle to keep dividing people for his own benefit. Keep all that in mind.
And save the swearing. I don’t actually care enough to be affected by it.
Yeah man, I’m not mad at you, and we’ve been civil with each other when we do interact.
I also don’t think there should be any middle ground with fascists, sexual predators, racists, or their apologists.
Criticism and the threat of accountability is often the only catalyst for behavioral change in the ruling class. That and a guillotine!
I’m always civil on this board. I’ve called people out for being unnecessarily mean or saying something I disagrees with, but not in a way that was disrespectful. Back to the topic at hand though… The way it happens most of the time is saying dumb shit costs players money, usually endorsements. So next time you wonder why players only talk about giving 110% during interviews, it’s because there is literally no incentive to say anything else. The only thing that could happen is something bad that could cost that guy money. Take the Tourette’s thing… Why did we learn… Read more »
Ok, we’re all good! I understand what you’re saying.
However, I’ll say that “Hockey player says thoughtful things” IS always a big headline, and very heartwarming. Remember Toffoli attending the Pride fest, and the positive articles that were posted?
Or when Wennberg talked about the importance of supporting people in need? These articles get clicks, and they mean a lot.
Seems like you got a double post going on? What’s the Tourette’s thing…? I must have missed something. Is that what they’re saying is wrong with Mango Mousollini? 😳
The Tourette’s thing was some movie awards show in the UK where a person with Tourette’s involuntarily yelled something racist and it somehow became news. It was stupid click bait like so many things today
Weird, tried to edit one thing and it went haywire. Too late now. Double post hahahaha… Like Double Rainbow!
You and Kads are 2 of the nicest people here. No reason for you two to get after each other. In the end you’re both on the same side of this issue too.
My guess is you used Voldemort’s name. The system doesn’t care about swearing, but if you use the T word, it’s getting flagged…
See? Lots of things are stupid!
Well that’s horse shit. Especially since he inserted his dumb ass into hockey news.
Well, all of us need to remember that this site is the business of someone who works very hard to bring us hockey content that we love. If we argue with each other and don’t let people express their opinions without fear of blowback or ridicule or whatever, those people might not want to stay around and pay Sheng for the content. My wife used to do travel writing so I have some sense of how hard it is to build enough of a following to make it all sustainable, so I do try to do my part not to… Read more »
Yeah that’s probably what it was! Btw, my attempted profanity wasn’t directed at you, but rather it was going to be part of my criticism of the people we’re talking about.
I don’t think it’s necessary to be so hard on Kads for his opinion here. These are rich white dudes. Why would this type of thing be in their lexicon? Not excusing them, but I understand where their ignorance originated from.
I don’t think it’s worth digging that deep into the psychology of Brady Tkachuk.
In general, I don’t think people should get too attached to any kind of celebrity and get too invested in their political views.
I’ve said it before, but individuals in unofficial leadership positions of our society have a responsibility to lead by example. Failing to do so is why it can take so long for true cultural progress to happen.
It’s fair to expect more out of people who have been granted elevated status.
They are only elevated because they are good at hockey. Anything that is not hockey, and they are unlikely to be capable of making a very strong contribution. Ideally, they could go five seconds without humiliating themselves, but this is not an ideal world.
In this world, everyone sucks but me and Macklin Celebrini. Come to think of it, maybe Bring Hockey Back can make a shirt that says that
Love it!
Exactly. Making people civic leaders based on athletic ability might be the root problem there.
I didn’t really want to get too deep into politics on a sports page. But let’s face it. Modern NHL stars are mostly white boy millionaires who are sons of millionaires (youth hockey having gotten crazy expensive.) They have no real education. Even the ones that went to college only went to play hockey. They have very little life experience outside of playing hockey. Their social circle are people like themselves. So let’s just say I’m not surprised at recent events.
Exactly… It’s no surprise these kids are so ill-equipped handle anything but a hockey stick
That’s my point exactly. There’s no psychology here to speak of. The guy is just dumb.
It’s like getting mad at the guy with Tourette’s yelling racist stuff involuntarily at some awards show I would have never known happened except that some guy with Tourette’s yelled something racist involuntarily
Speaking of which, I suggest people look up Gilbert Gottfried reciting Brady Tkachuk’s comments about Brendan Lemieux if they haven’t heard it already. Funniest thing ever.
I just watched it. Not bad! And he pronounces Tkachuk pretty much like my wife does, though she finally settled on calling them the ChukChuk brothers, which I thought wasn’t bad
Except Keanu Reaves. 😜
Must stink for Regenda to have a nice Olympics playing best on best hockey to return to San Jose to be scratched for Goodrow and Reaves. I really hope this doesn’t become a frequent thing where Goodrow and Reaves are playing over Regenda and Gaudette.
Personally, I think Sherwood and Regenda make Goodrow and Reaves redundant, and getting Gaudette back into the lineup makes the forward group a lot more dangerous. Having said this though, during this home stand, the team gets last change and can cherry pick 4th line matchups. But once they go on the road for basically a month after this home stand, they really should be strongly considering healthy scratching Goodrow and Reaves and just rolling with actual hockey ability. I know there’s the leadership aspect as well, but the team has a bunch of leadership as it is. My guess… Read more »
BINGO!!!!
Reaves and Goodrow have both exceeded expectations, but Regenda and Gaudette are light years better at hockey. And experienced enough to know how to take care of business. I we need a bully, Desharnais can do some of that.