Sharks Play With Passion, But Preds Win 4-2

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Nashville Predators into SAP Center.

Mikael Granlund and Filip Zadina scored, but Sharks lost 4-2.

Period 1

Interesting that Labanc appears to be a late scratch tonight. It’s not because there’s a trade in the works or anything, by the way. As of yesterday, he was in the line-up, Quinn had said so. Who cares what I think, but I thought he was one of the better San Jose Sharks versus Vegas. Will investigate this.

Another change: Addison was supposed to return to the power play, at least in the morning. But run with Thrun, I guess? Thrun had practiced yesterday at PP1 with Addison apparently sitting. But then Vlasic got hurt:

PP1: Thrun, Duclair, The Lunds (ek, zetter, gran) — JD Young (@MyFryHole) February 25, 2024

They couldn’t fit Kunin onto that power play? Thrun/Kun/Lunds.

8 in: Really nice bounce D-to-D pass going back, from Addison to Burroughs. Calen really can move a puck, a shame other areas are so problematic. Still funny to me that he’s basically Ryan Merkley, in terms of type of player, after the Sharks moved on from Merkley.

Sherwood goal: Looks like Addison doesn’t stay at home when he’s supposed to. He chases McCarron, opening up middle for Sherwood. If he’s going to attack, he better kill the play.

9 left: Great Kahkonen save off own Emberson deflection.

4 left: Opportune push by Rutta on attempted Nashville exit, just really smart. As puck was coming to Preds winger, not sure who, Rutta pushes him, gets him off balance, gives Kunin a chance to steal it, which he does. Just a veteran play there by Rutta.

Addison didn’t play after the Sherwood goal.

Period 2

Addison back out there, getting another chance.

5 in: Thrun makes up for a couple puck bobbles with a nice bounce stretch pass to Granlund.

7 in: Bad line change leads to Cole Smith crossbar. Kunin had missed a soft lead pass to Eklund entering, Nashville eats it up, and they’re away. I like a lot of what Kunin does, but those soft plays are what keeps him as a should-be bottom-six guy.

9 left: Zadina breaks his stick in DZ, then does nice job, along with Barabanov to trap Preds player up high, force a turnover, get out on rush. However, a high-flying Zadina can’t grab the stick they’re giving him on the bench.

7 left: Outstanding short-handed work by Carpenter there, forces turnover, breakaway chance. Was thinking, Carpenter as your fifth center, behind Hertl, Couture, Granlund, and Sturm isn’t that bad. San Jose Sharks aren’t making the playoffs with that group, but they’d be a lot better.

Forsberg goal: Seeing-eye power play shot.

1 left: Barabanov cuts to the net hard. Good chance. He’s had jump tonight. Did Quinn just move him up and drop Zetterlund? He was out there with Duclair and Granlund.

Period 3

Nope, Barabanov starts with Sturm. Well, I think he’s had a solid game, all in all.

Granlund goal: He’s gotta love going top cheese on fellow Finn and former Preds teammate Saros. Just pure skill there, bad angle, goes high.

2 in: Tough entry for Eklund. Want better there from your centerman.

Sherwood goal: I don’t think Thrun played that well. Sherwood gave him the slip, became a Preds’ 2-on-1, and he just fired it past Kahkonen.

5 of Kiefer Sherwood's 21 NHL goals have come against #SJSharks — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 25, 2024

Zadina goal: Excellent pinch and decision to pursue down low by Rutta. Zadina right place and time on centering pass. Czech to Czech.

9 in: Great effort by Duclair and company, but no goal. Duclair has been flying last few games.

6 left: Don’t mind the Ferraro decision to attack down low, but that’s not a great slot pass there. To no one. Before that, Duclair was flying. He’s playing his best hockey at the right time.

Even if they’re just playing for their next homes, the San Jose Sharks have been competing hard all night.

2 left: Subtle shoulder fake by Thrun there, works.

Zadina earned his way onto Sharks’ 6-on-5 unit. Good for him. Thrun on there too, otherwise usual suspects.