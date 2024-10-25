Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Grier on Askarov’s Cellys, Argument for Will Smith To Go to AHL

3 hours ago

Credit: Joey Cascarano/Sport Shots

Who told Yaroslav Askarov to tone down his celebrations?

The top San Jose Sharks goaltending prospect is well known for his flamboyant “cellys”, the most famous being his bench press after a shootout win with the Milwaukee Admirals two seasons ago.

After a shutout in his San Jose Barracuda debut, Askarov took the goal off its pegs and “closed the net.” But a few days later, after a shutout win in the team’s home opener, the netminder hit a more reserved celebration per the request of someone that Yaroslav Askarov did not disclose.

When asked on Monday, GM Mike Grier downplayed that message.

“I never played with a goalie who went down to a knee and pumped his fist after a game,” Grier joked. “That’s not good, I guess? That’s not enough?”

But, the GM never said who directly told Askarov to rein in his cellys.

“He’s got a personality, and he enjoys the game,” Grier said. “[He’s] having fun, so it’s all good.

And that he is! The Barracuda are 5-1-0-0, after sweeping the Henderson Silver Knights this week. Askarov is 4-0-0 with a .954 Save %.

4 Comments
Ricky W

I think the last think anyone in this org should be critical about is how a guy celebrates success

1
Reply
Zeke

The Will Smith video analysis was really interesting. But I’m not certain about the conclusion. it didn’t show he’d be better off in the AHL. Its what a number of folks up here have said, he’s still trying to play his NCAA game. So its a learning process. And in order to figure out what still works and what doesn’t, he needs to play. Is he going to learn more effectively in the AHL or the NHL? Don’t see anything is this video which actually answers that. Is he more of an AHL-level player at this moment? Quite possibly. If… Read more »

1
Reply
SJShorky

Personally I think if he can handle the physical and mental toll on his confidence and keep getting better each week than he’s fine in the NHL. So far from what I’ve seen, I’m good with him staying in the NHL.

0
Reply
Zeke

As for the NHL rating thing, I don’t know how much ESPN is doing for the league, but I’m not watching the espn+ games.

1
Reply

