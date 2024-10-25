SJHN Daily: Grier on Askarov’s Cellys, Argument for Will Smith To Go to AHL

Who told Yaroslav Askarov to tone down his celebrations?

The top San Jose Sharks goaltending prospect is well known for his flamboyant “cellys”, the most famous being his bench press after a shootout win with the Milwaukee Admirals two seasons ago.

Preds prospect Yaroslav Askarov celebrates a 45-save shootout win with a classic net bench press pic.twitter.com/SaofP4pUm2 — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) February 11, 2023

After a shutout in his San Jose Barracuda debut, Askarov took the goal off its pegs and “closed the net.” But a few days later, after a shutout win in the team’s home opener, the netminder hit a more reserved celebration per the request of someone that Yaroslav Askarov did not disclose.

Askarov’s shutout celly in his home debut pic.twitter.com/r2CKV8TFiT — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 20, 2024

When asked on Monday, GM Mike Grier downplayed that message.

“I never played with a goalie who went down to a knee and pumped his fist after a game,” Grier joked. “That’s not good, I guess? That’s not enough?”

But, the GM never said who directly told Askarov to rein in his cellys.

“He’s got a personality, and he enjoys the game,” Grier said. “[He’s] having fun, so it’s all good.

And that he is! The Barracuda are 5-1-0-0, after sweeping the Henderson Silver Knights this week. Askarov is 4-0-0 with a .954 Save %.

