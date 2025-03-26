What do NHL scouts think of Noah Beck?

The San Jose Sharks signed the 6-foot-3 left-handed defenseman out of Arizona State, after the 24-year-old led Sun Devils blueliners with five goals and 28 assists and 33 points in just 37 games.

Originally a St. Louis Blues’ seventh-round pick in 2020, Beck struggled in his last season at Clarkson in 2023-24, before finding his game at ASU.

Beck will report to the San Jose Barracuda on an ATO for now, before his entry-level contract with the Sharks kicks in next year.

So what are Beck’s strengths and weaknesses? And what’s his ceiling?

Three NHL scouts, none with the San Jose Sharks, shared their thoughts.

“He’s interesting,” Scout #1 said.