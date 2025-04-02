Celebrini on Luke Schumann, Rangers Bus, Hanging With Marner & Matthews

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Macklin Celebrini has had an interesting week.

He’s experienced the highs and lows of being the 2024 No. 1 pick, and all the attention that brings, in both good and bad ways.

San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Celebrini about all this after Tuesday’s morning skate at Honda Center.

On the ice, it was a rough weekend for the San Jose Sharks, as they were pasted a combined 14-2 in back-to-back nights by the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings. The 18-year-old, carrying the responsibility of being the team’s No. 1 center, went pointless on the scoresheet and was a -5.

Celebrini appears to lose an edge chasing Kuzmenko, after Kempe scores to make it 6-1 Kings, he sits there for a bit, slowly skates back to bench and baseball bat swings his stick at the bench door opening — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 31, 2025

Celebrini doesn’t seem like he cares much about winning the Calder Trophy. But this weekend, along with defenseman Lane Hutson’s spectacular three-assist performance for the wild card-chasing Montreal Canadiens in a 4-3 victory on Sunday over the Florida Panthers, might have sealed the Calder vote for Celebrini’s Boston University teammate.

Celebrini, on the Calder Trophy race: "I want to stop losing." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 30, 2024

Off the ice, the Rangers team bus backed into his Range Rover post-game, just minor damage for both vehicles, an unusual story that went viral because, well, he’s Macklin Celebrini.

But something for Celebrini to look forward to, and the good side of his new-found celebrity, he’s able to make a positive impact on people’s lives, in ways that perhaps are still surprising even to him.