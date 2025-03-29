Connect with us

SJHN Daily: 2025 Rookie Faceoff Will Be in California, Ex-NHL AGM Thinks Sharks Could Land Marner

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The Rookie Faceoff format is changing.

Originally, the San Jose Sharks and the other California teams were supposed to head to Colorado along with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club.

But a report from Mayor’s Manor says that the Colorado Avalanche aren’t prepared to host all six teams, so the teams will be split.

The resulting change will see the San Jose Sharks’ rookies playing the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, with the former hosting at Irvine in a three-team format. Colorado will host the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club.

It appears that the Rookie Faceoff will take place from Sept. 12 to 15.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What do NHL scouts think of new signing Noah Beck?

What does former Panthers assistant general manager Steve Werier think of the Sharks’ rebuild?

Will Smith‘s points total has exploded of late…why?

Macklin Celebrini hung out with Brent Burns and Joe Thornton recently.

Other Sharks News…

Could Mike Grier be turning the Sharks into a powerhouse with his rebuild strategy? Is the next step signing UFA Mitch Marner? Read Steve Werier’s piece in Puckpedia!

There is a vibes push for Marner to come to San Jose.

Steve Dangle stopped by Tech CU Arena to record his podcast. Guests like William Eklund and Jonathan Becher also stopped by.

William Eklund wins best babysitter among the youngest Sharks.

Brandon Svoboda, Joey Muldowney, Eric Pohlkamp, and Reese Laubach are in the “Elite 8”!

Tyler Toffoli reflects on his role in San Jose in his first year.

Around the NHL…

The Philadelphia Flyers fired John Tortorella.

Updates on Brad Marchand and other Florida Panthers’ injuries.

Shea Theodore exited IR and played his 500th game with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sidney Crosby just broke this Wayne Gretzky record.

Stuart Skinner won’t travel with the Edmonton Oilers after an mid-game injury.

Porter Martone has a 2025 Draft diary.

How might a Studio Ghibli movie portray the NHL?

Retired professional player Kelley Steadman wrote about girls hockey in Florida.

Alaskan_ice

Get Mitch in teal. ‘Nuff said.

