SJHN Daily: 2025 Rookie Faceoff Will Be in California, Ex-NHL AGM Thinks Sharks Could Land Marner

The Rookie Faceoff format is changing.

Originally, the San Jose Sharks and the other California teams were supposed to head to Colorado along with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club.

But a report from Mayor’s Manor says that the Colorado Avalanche aren’t prepared to host all six teams, so the teams will be split.

The resulting change will see the San Jose Sharks’ rookies playing the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, with the former hosting at Irvine in a three-team format. Colorado will host the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club.

It appears that the Rookie Faceoff will take place from Sept. 12 to 15.

What do NHL scouts think of new signing Noah Beck?

What does former Panthers assistant general manager Steve Werier think of the Sharks’ rebuild?

Will Smith‘s points total has exploded of late…why?

Macklin Celebrini hung out with Brent Burns and Joe Thornton recently.

Cam Lund says about 15 family & friends will be at his NHL debut tonight. Longest distance traveled? Lund says his friend from Barcelona got in last night at 11 PM, after a 20-hour trip — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 27, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Could Mike Grier be turning the Sharks into a powerhouse with his rebuild strategy? Is the next step signing UFA Mitch Marner? Read Steve Werier’s piece in Puckpedia!

William Eklund on Woll sending the puck off him and in last night, and his similarly weird goal against Carolina: “It’s definitely up there, the two strangest goals I’ve ever scored. So I will take those.” — Felicia Keller (@FeliciaKellerDB) March 28, 2025

There is a vibes push for Marner to come to San Jose.

Sign with San Jose Mitch Marner!! The team of the future!!!! https://t.co/LhcINBh6yp — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) March 23, 2025

Steve Dangle stopped by Tech CU Arena to record his podcast. Guests like William Eklund and Jonathan Becher also stopped by.

William Eklund wins best babysitter among the youngest Sharks.

Out of Eklund, Mack, and Will, Alex Wennberg says Eky is the best babysitter. #thefutureisteal — Annie 🦈⚡️ (@SanJosAnnie) March 26, 2025

Brandon Svoboda, Joey Muldowney, Eric Pohlkamp, and Reese Laubach are in the “Elite 8”!

All 4 Sharks prospects moved onto the 2nd round. https://t.co/TUP7ksBrNS — JD Young (@MyFryHole) March 29, 2025

Thank you so much to the person who bought 30 of these !! 🥺 Just a reminder, I'll donate all earnings from these stickers to an LGBTQ+ organization. You can find them here:https://t.co/qbdwcQO2K9#HockeyPride #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/3MQRTcJX3X — Elena 🏳️‍🌈 (@elenagarabatos) March 25, 2025

Tyler Toffoli reflects on his role in San Jose in his first year.

Around the NHL…

The Philadelphia Flyers fired John Tortorella.

Updates on Brad Marchand and other Florida Panthers’ injuries.

Shea Theodore exited IR and played his 500th game with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sidney Crosby just broke this Wayne Gretzky record.

Stuart Skinner won’t travel with the Edmonton Oilers after an mid-game injury.

Porter Martone has a 2025 Draft diary.

How might a Studio Ghibli movie portray the NHL?

Retired professional player Kelley Steadman wrote about girls hockey in Florida.