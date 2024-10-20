Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Askarov To Tone Down Cellys…For Now

Credit: San Jose Barracuda

Free Yaroslav Askarov!

There’s a reason why Askarov’s shutout celebration after the San Jose Barracuda’s 5-0 home opener win seemed so much more muted…

…than his celly after the Cuda’s 5-0 season-opening shutout last week.

And both of these celebrations were certainly less flamboyant than Askarov’s famous bench press!

“Someone told me, try to be more quiet. Not quiet! But try to take it easy,” the top San Jose Sharks prospect said, smiling, when asked about his celebrations.

Askarov wouldn’t reveal who told him that, but he’s heeding the advice.

Don’t worry, he’s still going to celly. It’s clearly in his heart.

“It’s not disrespectful. I’m a goalie. Goalies can only celly right after the game. That’s why,” Askarov explained. “I can’t celly right after the save because I’m gonna look like a clown.”

But for now? Is Askarov really going to tone it down?

“Probably, yeah. We’ll see,” the future San Jose Sharks goalie grinned.

But how about for a special occasion?

“If someone gonna tell me you can do whatever you want, I’m gonna do it,” the showman said. “Some huge game. Do something crazy.”

It looks like San Jose Sharks fans have something to look forward to!

