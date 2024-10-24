Cagnoni, McCarthy on What Top Sharks Prospect Has To Work On Defensively (+)

Luca Cagnoni is taking the AHL by storm.

His four goals and six points — through just five games — leads the league.

Of course, we have a sense of what the defenseman can do offensively. The San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fourth-round pick led WHL blueliners with 90 points last year, after all.

That his junior offense has translated so seamlessly to pro, that might be some surprise, but the 5-foot-9 defender has been defying expectations his entire career.

But anyway, Cagnoni’s offense has never really been in question. It’s his ability to play defense at the NHL that’s his big question mark.

Cagnoni and San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy discussed what he’s been working on defensively. Also, SportContract provided video examples.