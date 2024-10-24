Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Cagnoni, McCarthy on What Top Sharks Prospect Has To Work On Defensively (+)

Published

39 mins ago

on

Credit: Joey Cascarano/Sport Shots

Luca Cagnoni is taking the AHL by storm.

His four goals and six points — through just five games — leads the league.

Of course, we have a sense of what the defenseman can do offensively. The San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fourth-round pick led WHL blueliners with 90 points last year, after all.

That his junior offense has translated so seamlessly to pro, that might be some surprise, but the 5-foot-9 defender has been defying expectations his entire career.

But anyway, Cagnoni’s offense has never really been in question. It’s his ability to play defense at the NHL that’s his big question mark.

Cagnoni and San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy discussed what he’s been working on defensively. Also, SportContract provided video examples.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta