San Jose Sharks
Mukhamadullin Leaves Game With Injury, Sharks Lose 4-3 Shootout to Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.
Shakir Mukhamadullin and Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost in a shootout.
Period 1
1 in: Carlsson and Liljegren lose Gauthier, breakaway, Georgiev stop.
A more honest mistake, Vlasic shot gets blocked, McTavish pounces on it, partial breakaway, Georgiev stop.
Zegras goal: Jesus. Off the draw, Mukhamadullin doesn’t control Zegras’s stick, tip.
3 in: San Jose Sharks asleep at the wheel, Ducks up 8-1 shots, have more good chances than the aforementioned. Could be 5-0.
Mukhamadullin goal: Sharks needed that. Maybe deflected off a Duck? Doesn’t matter. Quality Sharks possession started by gorgeous area lob by Liljegren to Lund, pushed back the defense.
Celebrini penalty: Tough shift for Smith, forces a pass to Toffoli in NZ, the veteran wasn’t ready for it, then can’t get the puck off the wall and out of DZ. Sharks need to defend down low and Celebrini gets whistled. Warsofsky has noted Smith’s been struggling a bit, reminder that despite his recent resurgence, still got a lot to work on this summer.
Carlsson goal: Looks like Mukhamadullin can’t control Carlsson’s stick. Fair to say Shak needs to add a little more jam, think he can get inside more on Carlsson.
9 in: Easy for me to say up here, but Smith makes a beaut pass to Toffoli, granted Toffoli was in tight with few options, but always like him to shoot it there, be an example. Instead, he tries to go back to Smith, doesn’t connect. Sharks did get puck back on forecheck and Smith did get a weak shot on Dostal.
10 in: I think the Sharks waste too much giving up the puck when they got a potential 5-on-3. Unless you got a Grade-A in front of you, always a fan of maximizing your two-man advantage time.
9 left: Sharks do get the shot they want 5-on-3, Smith to Toffoli one-timer, but Dostal comes across for the big save.
Consecutive games, San Jose Sharks have frittered away lengthy 5-on-3 power plays. Second unit power play looked like Mukhamadullin-Thompson-Smith-Graf-Lund.
4 left: Like that from Eklund, Wennberg NZ steal, entry, bad-angle shot but huge rebound up the middle. Just bounces to a Duck. Not every play has to be highlight-reel.
3 left: There’s a play there, Celebrini attacking through NZ, Lundestrom chasing him, Smith standing there as Lundestrom skates by, he’s thinking offense I guess, how to support the puck, but he’s also got to soft pick the man chasing Celebrini. Not too much, don’t get called, but just a little to help your linemate. Even just a stick check of backchecker, put a stick out there, you don’t have to step in front of him.
Colangelo goal: Not to pin it on Lund, but when puck was back in NZ, want to see Lund go through Vatrano along wall, finish the check, make it hard for Vatrano to advance up the ice. Re-watching though, looks like the slippery Vatrano evaded him in NZ. But then, Vatrano at point, Lund’s close-out needs to be more on his toes. And as Remenda points out, no one boxes out Colangelo in front. Carlsson’s man? Everybody chasing puck in front, disappointing team defense.
Natural Stat Trick tells a damning story: It’s 14-13 Ducks shots, seems close, but Mukhamadullin goal and Sharks power plays make game seem close. Ducks 24-13 shot attempts, 14-7 scoring chances, 7-1 high-danger at 5-on-5.
Period 2
3 in: Ostapchuk stick check is strong, gets Terry a couple times there. Misses a backhand pass to Smith though on entry.
4 in: Good net front work by Wennberg line, probably Sharks’ best line so far. A couple in-tight chances.
5 in: Just not crisp, off won DZ draw, Celebrini pass behind the net evades Ferraro, McTavish jumps on it for wraparound. Georgiev stop.
6 in: Credit where credit is due, I haven’t liked Vlasic’s game tonight, don’t feel like he’s as much on his toes as you’d like, but he just made an incredible bounce stretch pass, past Duck, to Celebrini. That’s a sneaky high-end blueline to blueline play, that’s how you break the NZ forecheck.
7 in: Eklund works Zellweger one on one, cuts toward net. Love.
Wennberg and Graf show second effort there, lose puck, but I like them not giving up on it.
10 in: Very nice forechecking shift put together by Wennberg line, really alert, then Dellandrea line follows, culminating with Mukhamadullin rolling around the zone, holding off his man, and cutting toward Dostal for the stuff chance. Credit to San Jose Sharks, a far better second period.
5 left: Fancy Celebrini line shift, maybe a little too fancy, but does yield a good Smith shot from slot, started by, you guessed it, a long Vlasic stretch pass that beats a Duck, to Toffoli.
4 left: There’s an example, Celebrini drives puck up wall like a little tank, that’s good, but instead of a forcing a pass to the middle, intercepted, sometimes get it in deep, let your linemates go to work retrieving. Not every pass has to be tape to tape.
2 left: Gotta re-watch shift, but looks like Ostapchuk was on his toes defensively, handed his stick to Ferraro who broke his, got a new stick then killed play.
Followed by Mukhamadullin killing play, gets it to Dellandrea, hands it to Grundstrom, post. That kind of season for Grundstrom.
Proper response period by Sharks, no goals though: Per NST, 30-11 shot attempts, 17-7 scoring chances, 10-4 high-danger at 5-on-5.
Period 3
Mukhamadullin deserves a call there, but Vatrano takes Mukhaamdullin hard into boards, injuring him. I honestly don’t mind Vatrano standing up for his guy, but when you hurt a guy, how is that even up? It’s not about an extra penalty in big picture, thinking about Mukhamadullin’s health there in the end, and not saying the book should be thrown at Vatrano, I’m sure he didn’t intend to hurt Mukhamadullin in that way, but he’s got to get the extra when you see a guy hurt over some BS.
Vatrano takes exception of Terry getting hit and takes Mukhamadullin down after Shakir hits Terry with a cross check and falls down. Teams play 4 on 4, Mukhamadullin in exceptional pain heads to the room. #TheFutureIsTeal down #FlyTogether 3-1. pic.twitter.com/EV5rQ6jsd3
— TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) April 2, 2025
Vlasic goal: A lot going on there, but honestly, I think Dostal sells the Graf collision. Graf was just outside the paint, I think. Then Vlasic beats Dostal straight-up, a couple Ducks were trying to mind Graf instead of the offensive attack.
8 in: McTavish bullies Thompson there one-on-one, a little too close for comfort for Georgiev.
9 in: Early observation of Lund, not necessarily that play, but he’s gotta play inside more, think inside. Tools are there, gotta get stronger and quicker.
Goodrow penalty: Goodrow didn’t like it, but Sharks now down two men. That looked like a trip.
8 left: Georgiev spectacular on the 5-on-3. He’s been really good tonight, despite the score.
7 left: Another move from corner, then drive to the net by Eklund, like.
Wennberg goal: Incredible shift from that line! This is one of Eklund’s better games that I’ve ever seen.
2 left: If Toffoli hit on Carlsson had a little more English because of what Vatrano did to Mukhamadullin, good. That honestly was a late Toffoli hit. Killorn angry, no calls.
OT
Celebrini-Smith-Liljegren to start.
1 left: Great desperation sweep check by Wennberg as OT closes, gets puck out. He’s been excellent tonight.
The league needs to get a handle on players jumping players for non-dirty hits. Vatrano probably just seperated Muk’s shoulder which is an injury that could alter his career all for a weak hit on Terry.
Should be a 10 minute misconduct or game misconduct for jumping players like that.
Especially on a big tall guy like Mukh we have to pray that’s not what the injury is. Absolutely garbage to throw him down against the boards like that.
If the Sharks weren’t my team, it would be tempting to cheer for this Ducks squad as they’re young and talented as hell. But it’s SoCal so to hell with them. Georgiev was legit solid tonight, Mukh looked good before that awful hit, as did Smitty and Eklund. Celebrini at the end of that wild overtime: Welcome to the 82 game season kid. It catches up with you. If Liljegren doesn’t fan twice toward the end maybe this game ends differently, as it is we’re now a mere one point back from the Hawks. As long as no one moves… Read more »
What the fuck is wrong with you lol cheer for the Ducks ? They hurt one of our guys for nothing? Fuck those … 77 needed to be dealt with. Where the fuck wash Ostapchuk or anyone someone jumped our guy and hurt him and nobody called that … on? wtf?
Then later in the game they had two guys put Graf in a headlock and rip his helmet off all because Dostal flopped like a fish. Pretty frustrating that nobody went after Vatrano after that bush league.
it was a disgrace that the game didn’t get out of hand. I hate stupid staged fights but when someone hurts one of our guys like that? That game should have gotten ugly forget the score. Where was Warso ? He should have made that shit ugly
Was at a game in Anaheim that did get out of hand. 150 PIMs iirc. Oct 26, 2014.
Vivid memory from that night, Getzlaf and Mirco Mueller lining up to fight. They eased back just a bit from each other and the ref jumped in between. Big sigh of relief, that was a huge mismatch. Couldn’t believe Getzlaf wanted to fight Mirco, who was a bean pole 19 year old rookie at the time.
Bunch of guys got tossed.
Honestly I didn’t even want a fight. I wanted someone to take it into their own hands and lay a huge hit on Vatrano or one of Anaheim’s young defenseman. A little fight does nothing. Should have gone for payback the old fashioned way. You hurt one of our young guys we hurt one of yours.
What’s a disgrace is your language. Learn how to be a man.
Im glad i got your panties in a knot but to everyone else I’m sorry 🙏 fin coes treasonous remarks struck a nerve . I’m sorry 😞
Ricky, just giving you a warning this first time, but I don’t allow gendered insults on here. If you’re not sure why the word is problematic in a public forum, feel free to look it up. You can also e-mail me if you have any questions.
All rookie PP2: Lund, Smith, Graf, Mukh, Thompson Very unfortunate Mukh injury. Not even sure why there was a response, wasn’t the sort of play which warranted one. Mukh never saw it coming. Felt very bush league, though I’m pretty sure there was no real intent to injure. Just awkward. Exciting game, the Wennberg line was really the one bright spot outside of … checks notes … Georgiev. At this point, I’m not rooting for the Sharks to get points, but I am rooting for fun/exciting/competitive hockey. tonight’s game was definitely that. Next up, vs EDM on ESPN+, which means… Read more »
Mack has just looked gassed these past 3 games and doesn’t have that same gear that he had most of this season.
I know he hasn’t played that many games before but everyone has praised his demonstrable conditioning in the past. Wonder if he’s hurt and playing through it.
He needs help out there; he’s been trying to do so much for so long. And even when he does have talented linemates, the defense is pretty disastrous, consistently having so much trouble exiting the zone cleanly (that’s where some of Celebrini’s offense would come from) or not really making a good play when the puck comes to them in the attacking zone (that happened a couple times with Ferraro tonight with Celebrini out there; it’s not to put down Mario but offense just really isn’t his game).