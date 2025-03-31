San Jose Barracuda
Poturalski, Schuldt, Askarov, Bystedt Injury Updates + Cagnoni Sent Down
There’s good and bad injury news for the San Jose Barracuda.
It’s bad news, if you’re looking just at their key Wednesday night match-up against the Ontario Reign.
Star center Andrew Poturalski has a week-to-week lower-body injury. The injury doesn’t require surgery, and there’s hope that he’ll be back before the end of the regular season.
The AHL’s leading scorer left the second period of last Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks.
Captain Jimmy Schuldt has a day-to-day lower-body injury, and will not be available for this Wednesday’s game.
The shutdown defenseman actually got hurt with the San Jose Sharks, leaving Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers early.
In their places, the San Jose Sharks have sent down center Patrick Giles and defenseman Luca Cagnoni. Rearguard Jack Thompson is going back to the Sharks, who have their share of injury issues on the blueline.
Finally, goalie Yaroslav Askarov (lower-body injury) and center Filip Bystedt (upper-body injury), both out since Feb. 19, appear to be on the verge of being full practice participants.
San Jose Hockey Now was told that both should practice this week, a big step toward their returns.
An Askarov return would be especially huge for the Barracuda: First-year pro Gabriel Carriere has done a credible job as the No. 1 netminder since the star San Jose Sharks prospect went down, but he’s been pulled in his last two starts.
The Barracuda are currently fifth place in the Pacific Division with 73 points and a .570 Points %. The top-seven teams in the division make the playoffs. That includes second-seed Reign, who have 80 points and a .625 Points %.
The eighth-place Tucson Roadrunners have 65 points and a .508 Points %. Both San Jose and Tucson each have eight games left, so the Cuda aren’t out of the woods just yet.
The Barracuda also have a tough schedule to close out their regular season, as most of their games are against teams currently above them, including two against No. 1 Colorado Eagles, three against Ontario, and one against No. 4 Coachella Valley Firebirds. They also close the year with a pair of games in Calgary against the sixth-seeded Wranglers.
Just three of those eight games will be at home, this Wednesday versus the Reign, and an Apr. 11-12 series against the Los Angeles Kings’ affiliate.
Rough timing for the Cuda, but it does look like Chernyshov’s season might come to an early end in Saginaw. Musty’s Wolves are in a 0-2 hole in their first round series as well. Both are already under contract so I believe they’re eligible to report directly to the AHL once their seasons are over.
Good points. Anyone know how that works for those 2 and potential playoffs. Does the fact they were not there by the TD affect them as it does others?
I believe that’s related to AHL-NHL rosters, and that Euros and Juniors are exempt because they can’t be sent down at the deadline (when NHL-rostered guys need to be). Or maybe they can play during the remaining 8 games but not the playoffs? Googling is hard these days.
The real shame is that London’s going strong so the player who’d bring the most-needed punch, Dickinson, probably won’t be there in time.
It’s nuts how good London is, they sat Dickinson in their final game of the season to keep him healthy for the playoffs. Basically run like an NHL team.
All true. Hopefully they are still in the playoffs at the end of the regular season.
Then they’ll get healthier and add the players you all mentioned. Plus Muk and Graf as well from the Sharks.
Haltunen would be a big PP weapon for the Cuda too.
They’re good to go for AHL playoffs. The rule somehow only counts for guys in the NHL or AHL.
Geez, if they get those 2 after OHL playoffs they should be good from the get go at least at the AHL level.