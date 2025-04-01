Preview/Lines #74: “The Sleepover Line” Debuts!

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s the debut of “The Sleepover Line”!

Macklin Celebrini will center Tyler Toffoli and Will Smith for the first time at 5-on-5 tonight.

In March, veteran Tyler Toffoli joined Celebrini and Smith for a viral sleepover in the teenagers’ hotel room in Denver in early March.

“We’ve only scored two goals in the last two games,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said after Tuesday’s morning skate, about his effort to wake up the Sharks’ offense. “Trying to get something going.”

“It’s gonna be good,” Celebrini said. “I’m excited.”

“I’m excited,” Smith said, five minutes later. “It’s gonna be good.”

San Jose Sharks (20-44-9)

Alexandar Georgiev will start.

Here’s how lines looked today:

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Graf

Grundstrom-Dellandrea-Lund

Gregor-Ostapchuk-Goodrow

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Carlsson-Liljegren

Vlasic-Thompson

Georgiev

The Sharks, of course, were curb-stomped by a combined 14-2 by the New York Rangers then Los Angeles Kings this past weekend.

“The message this morning, we need to be structured. We don’t want to play that open-style game, we need to be structured. We need to be detailed,” Warsofsky said. “We can’t get bored by playing a simple brand of hockey, and that’s what sometimes we get into a problem of doing.”

The San Jose Sharks had come off a rousing 6-5 shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

It’s worth noting that a similar letdown happened earlier this season, after perhaps the win of the year, a 2-1 OT victory over the Washington Capitals in December. The young Sharks responded to the good vibes by losing 8-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning, then getting pelted with 54 shots in a 3-1 defeat at the Florida Panthers.

“I would say it’s immaturity, of our youngness or inexperience,” Warsofsky said, “to [not] have an understanding of sometimes a 1-0 win is a good win.”

Point is, just because you win one game 6-5, you don’t try to win the next game 6-5.

Anaheim Ducks (32-33-8)

Jacob Trouba on the ice for Ducks morning skate today Forward lines seem like they’re unchanged from Sunday’s game#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/mcVzQw6W8X — Patrick Present (@PatrickCPresent) April 1, 2025

Alexander Georgiev starts tonight for the Sharks, per head coach Ryan Warsofsky. Ducks head coach Greg Cronin said he wasn’t sure which goaltender between Lukáš Dostál and John Gibson will start tonight.#FlyTogether #TheFutureIsTeal — Derek Lee (@Derek_Lee27) April 1, 2025

