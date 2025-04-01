San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #74: “The Sleepover Line” Debuts!
ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s the debut of “The Sleepover Line”!
Macklin Celebrini will center Tyler Toffoli and Will Smith for the first time at 5-on-5 tonight.
In March, veteran Tyler Toffoli joined Celebrini and Smith for a viral sleepover in the teenagers’ hotel room in Denver in early March.
“We’ve only scored two goals in the last two games,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said after Tuesday’s morning skate, about his effort to wake up the Sharks’ offense. “Trying to get something going.”
“It’s gonna be good,” Celebrini said. “I’m excited.”
“I’m excited,” Smith said, five minutes later. “It’s gonna be good.”
San Jose Sharks (20-44-9)
Alexandar Georgiev will start.
Here’s how lines looked today:
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Graf
Grundstrom-Dellandrea-Lund
Gregor-Ostapchuk-Goodrow
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Carlsson-Liljegren
Vlasic-Thompson
Georgiev
The Sharks, of course, were curb-stomped by a combined 14-2 by the New York Rangers then Los Angeles Kings this past weekend.
“The message this morning, we need to be structured. We don’t want to play that open-style game, we need to be structured. We need to be detailed,” Warsofsky said. “We can’t get bored by playing a simple brand of hockey, and that’s what sometimes we get into a problem of doing.”
The San Jose Sharks had come off a rousing 6-5 shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
It’s worth noting that a similar letdown happened earlier this season, after perhaps the win of the year, a 2-1 OT victory over the Washington Capitals in December. The young Sharks responded to the good vibes by losing 8-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning, then getting pelted with 54 shots in a 3-1 defeat at the Florida Panthers.
“I would say it’s immaturity, of our youngness or inexperience,” Warsofsky said, “to [not] have an understanding of sometimes a 1-0 win is a good win.”
Point is, just because you win one game 6-5, you don’t try to win the next game 6-5.
Anaheim Ducks (32-33-8)
Jacob Trouba on the ice for Ducks morning skate today
Forward lines seem like they’re unchanged from Sunday’s game#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/mcVzQw6W8X
— Patrick Present (@PatrickCPresent) April 1, 2025
Alexander Georgiev starts tonight for the Sharks, per head coach Ryan Warsofsky.
Ducks head coach Greg Cronin said he wasn’t sure which goaltender between Lukáš Dostál and John Gibson will start tonight.#FlyTogether #TheFutureIsTeal
— Derek Lee (@Derek_Lee27) April 1, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks is at 7 PM PT at Honda Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California+. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Trouba is gonna do his chicken wing elbow move tonight. It’s almost a guarantee! In today’s NHL, I guess you just gotta hope no one gets CTE from it, cuz the league isn’t gonna do shit to protect players.
If these guys liked Ostapchuk so much why is he playing with clowns? You’re not playing for anything! Be cool!
Lund-Ostapchuk-Graf!
Like that idea!
I would love to see what that line could do playing behind a fully functional top six.
If Lund and Ostapchuk both hit to go along with Graf, who I consider a hit unless he starts doing cocaine or something, then that is probably the third line for who knows how long. What are we waiting for? Let them start cooking!
Because 3 rookies on a line that have never played together before belie the structure quotes from Warsofsky. Common sense.
I have a question. If Kovalenko is healthy then why has he not played a game in over a week? IMO he is better than Gregor, Kostin and Goodrow so him sitting makes no sense to me.
I know the pickings are slim in the bottom parts of the lineup, but it really sucks for Ostapchuk the be constantly marooned on Goodrow Island (now with a helping of Gregor, who seriously dragged him down more than anyone else during their minutes together in Ottawa) because after the way people were upset at the trade, there’s no way he’s going to impress in these opportunities.
God bless these beautiful dummies.
Also aside from Gregor those are some not-terrible-looking lines.
I heard that Macklin wants to be traded since Gregor will be the man now.
FYI, AF
Agreed, I like the line tweaks. Amazing how much better a third line looks with a winger who can put the puck in the net, even if he is only three games into his career.
Worth a listen, the Dan Boyle interview with Steve Dangle. Boyle, extended version, is a great interview.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTzdLPExCtw
