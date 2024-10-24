Henry Thrun, Fighter?

Henry Thrun was looking for a fight.

On Saturday, after Logan O’Connor caught Fabian Zetterlund with an awkward hit, Thrun tracked down O’Connor.

It was actually Thrun’s first-ever fight — there’s no fighting in NCAA hockey, where the defenseman patrolled the Harvard blueline for three seasons.

But Thrun shared that he had been spilling for a fight for a while.

“First shift of the game, I asked someone if they wanted to fight, they didn’t want to,” he laughed.

What’s gotten into the typically mild-mannered 23-year-old?

“We’ve had some slow starts last few games. That was kind of where I made my mind up,” he said, about trying to boost the winless San Jose Sharks’ energy. “It was kind of a decision made before the game.”

The Sharks had gotten off to slow starts in their previous two games, a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and an 8-3 rout at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

So Thrun saw red when Zetterlund got hit.

“One of those things [if] that happened to me, you’d hope someone would kind of get in their face.”

All in all, Thrun thinks he acquitted himself well for a first-ever fight. And HockeyFights.com voters have given him the edge so far, 73 percent — granted, of just 22 votes so far — giving Thrun the decision.

But what’s with this Dr. Henry to Mr. Hyde turn for Thrun?

“I had spoken to Ryan at the end of last year about different ways to impact the game, other than obviously playing defense or scoring,” Thrun said. “Coming into the year, I wanted to get it done in the first 10 games of the year.”

To be clear, this was all Thrun’s idea.

“I did not know that was his plan,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky laughed. “Good for him.”

“It’s just another element that someone can have to their game. I don’t think that’s a staple of mine,” Thrun said. “But I’m always trying to kind of add things to my game and help build a culture around here and help be a leader.”

“We’re going to be a team that sticks up for each other. We’re not going to tell guys to fight, but I think if it’s called for, it’s called for. He did a good job sticking up for his teammate, and we got to become that team,” Warsofsky said. “We got to [have] a bond of a team, when we stick up for each other and we’re all in this together.”

It’s a good team if even the Harvard guys will fight, right?

This won’t be Thrun’s last fight, and now the first one is out of the way, he can turn to the more experienced San Jose Sharks pugilists for pointers.

“I didn’t want to ask anyone beforehand,” he shared sheepishly. “If you asked and then don’t do it, it’s pretty bad luck. I just went for it.”

Since then, he’s asked Luke Kunin about some of the etiquette.

“I’m just trying to help build a culture here and be part of a winning environment.”