Mike Grier Wants Quentin Musty-Sudbury Wolves Impasse Resolved

Quentin Musty hasn’t played a game in over three weeks, and Mike Grier wants that to change.

The San Jose Sharks re-assigned Musty back to the Sudbury Wolves on Sept. 30. The No. 26 pick of the 2023 Draft had enjoyed a banner season with the Wolves last year, totaling 102 points in just 53 games, pacing the OHL in points per game average.

A week later, Jeff Marek reported that Quentin Musty was seeking a trade. San Jose Hockey Now confirmed the trade request with Musty’s agent.

That day, the Wolves also released a cutting statement about Musty’s request.

Now, 10 games into the Sudbury season, Musty still hasn’t suited up, for the Wolves or any other team.

Grier didn’t want to get into why the top San Jose Sharks prospect asked to be moved, saying it was between Musty’s camp and Sudbury, but stressed that he’d like the standoff to end, and soon.

“It’s not ideal. I think we’re trying to support Q as much as we can, but it’s definitely not an ideal situation for him to not be playing,” Grier said on Monday. “At the same time, we’ve kind of let the agent know that there needs to be a resolution to this thing here pretty quickly.”

No doubt, Musty has to start playing if he’s going to be part of Team USA at the 2025 World Junior Championships.

“World Juniors is a goal of his. Wherever he goes, or ends up going back to Sudbury, whatever it may be. He’s basically gonna have a month to try and show USA Hockey that he’s their guy,” Grier noted. “So little bit of pressure on himself.”

Grier isn’t worried about the layoff hurting Musty’s development…for now.

“He had good development work here with us in training camp. I think he was ready to hit the ground running there for Sudbury. But now, it’s a couple weeks of not doing anything. So it’s not great,” the San Jose Sharks GM said. “I don’t think it’s hindering his development at this point. But if it starts to drag on too long, I don’t think it’ll be great.”