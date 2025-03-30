Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Marner & Matthews Hang Out With Sharks, Gushchin & Bordeleau Not Likely To Be Recalled?

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Patrick Marleau

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini aren’t the first young superstars Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau have helped integrate into the NHL.

When Marleau joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner (who has been linked to the Sharks in recent speculation) were still new to life in the NHL. Then, a season after Marleau returned to the Sharks, the Maple Leafs youngsters got another San Jose Sharks legend, when Thornton joined his hometown team.

Matthews lived with Thornton for two weeks, in an interview with NHL.com this past summer, he explained just how wild the former Sharks captain was, “I remember I went to my room, and I had to make a phone call. I came back, and he had his hockey skates on in the house, and he had them all taped up. He was just, like, breaking them in. He was walking around the house in hockey skates. No shirt.”

Before the Leafs and Sharks faced off on Thursday, the two legends’ new proteges spent some time with their previous ones in, what was undoubtedly, a full-circle moment for Thornton and Marleau:

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Collin Graf did something a Sharks rookie hasn’t done since 2008.

The San Jose Sharks‘ defensive depth is being tested.

Taylor Turnquist, Nico Sturm’s fiancée, shares the realities of getting traded.

Ryan Warsofsky reflected on his time at Curry College.

Other Sharks News…

Thomas Bordeleau and Danil Gushchin are likely to not be recalled by the Sharks this season? San Jose is out of post-Trade Deadline emergency recalls, and the Sharks are full up on wingers right now. So it’ll take a spate of injuries to get the pending RFAs another NHL look.

The Jr. Sharks Girls 16U AAA achieved a big milestone:

The Sharks are auctioning off a unique collaborative jersey:

Celebrini or Bedard? Steve Dangle raises an interesting question:

Around the League…

Penguins forward Boko Imama undergoes surgery.

Brad Marchand made his debut for the Florida Panthers.

Charlie Coyle is improving the Avalanche’s third line.

Matvei Michkov thrives in first game of post-Tortorella era.

Ryan McDonagh was honored for playing in his 1,000th game.

OHL, CHL and four unnamed Windsor Spitfires players face $3.75 million lawsuit over alleged 1984 sexual assault.

The Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend in Minnesota highlights diversity in hockey.

 

