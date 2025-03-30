SJHN Daily: Marner & Matthews Hang Out With Sharks, Gushchin & Bordeleau Not Likely To Be Recalled?

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini aren’t the first young superstars Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau have helped integrate into the NHL.

When Marleau joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner (who has been linked to the Sharks in recent speculation) were still new to life in the NHL. Then, a season after Marleau returned to the Sharks, the Maple Leafs youngsters got another San Jose Sharks legend, when Thornton joined his hometown team.

Matthews lived with Thornton for two weeks, in an interview with NHL.com this past summer, he explained just how wild the former Sharks captain was, “I remember I went to my room, and I had to make a phone call. I came back, and he had his hockey skates on in the house, and he had them all taped up. He was just, like, breaking them in. He was walking around the house in hockey skates. No shirt.”

Before the Leafs and Sharks faced off on Thursday, the two legends’ new proteges spent some time with their previous ones in, what was undoubtedly, a full-circle moment for Thornton and Marleau:

Nothing like the hockey family. 💙 📸: IG/patrickmarleau.12 pic.twitter.com/QQ14aVTViz — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 29, 2025

Thomas Bordeleau and Danil Gushchin are likely to not be recalled by the Sharks this season? San Jose is out of post-Trade Deadline emergency recalls, and the Sharks are full up on wingers right now. So it’ll take a spate of injuries to get the pending RFAs another NHL look.

Still amazing that Mike Grier, now 50 years old, was in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres the last time they played in a playoff game. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) March 29, 2025

The Jr. Sharks Girls 16U AAA achieved a big milestone:

The girls are heading to Nationals! 👏🦈@BrodieBz checks in with the Jr. Sharks Girls 16U AAA team: https://t.co/ekNBEesuXg pic.twitter.com/wNMMIOZ8AU — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 29, 2025

The Sharks are auctioning off a unique collaborative jersey:

#SJSharks x Golden Bears 🐻 Our Cal Berkeley jersey auction is now LIVE! Proceeds from the auction benefit the @CalAthletics Fund. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 28, 2025

Celebrini or Bedard? Steve Dangle raises an interesting question:

You're starting a new hockey franchise from scratch… do you take Celebrini or Bedard? 👀#SDP #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/rsOlPfVaXL — sdpn (@sdpnsports) March 30, 2025

Such a classy move by Ovechkin, making sure the Capitals shook Marc-Andre Fleury’s hand after the game pic.twitter.com/NxlvwaE0ch — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 28, 2025

