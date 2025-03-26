What Does Ex-Panthers Assistant GM Steve Werier Think of Sharks’ Rebuild?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Let’s talk about the state of the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild, post-Trade Deadline!

Steve Werier, former Florida Panthers assistant general manager, who now writes for Puckpedia, joins us to share his thoughts. (58:13)

But before we get to Steve, let’s talk about the latest Sharks news!

What have we thought of Luca Cagnoni in the NHL so far? (4:32)

What about Shakir Mukhamadullin, Patrick Giles, Will Smith, Mario Ferraro, and William Eklund’s recent play?

Cam Lund has signed his entry-level contract! (35:37)

What’s Sheng hearing about new San Jose Sharks defenseman Noah Beck? (53:15)

And now, Steve! (58:13)

What are Steve’s general thoughts about Sharks’ rebuild? What have they done better than other rebuilding teams like the Chicago Blackhawks? (58:56)

Are there any RFA’s that the San Jose Sharks should target this summer? (1:14:18)

Steve thinks that it might be time for the Sharks to make a move on a big UFA like Mitch Marner and Nikolaj Ehlers.

How can the Sharks avoid the forever rebuilds that the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Utah Hockey Club have endured? (1:19:50)

What does Steve think of the NHL finally getting out of the cap constraint era?

Steve worked with Aaron Ekblad with the Florida Panthers, is he a good UFA target for the San Jose Sharks? (1:51:47)

