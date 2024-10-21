REACTION: Grier Talks Smith’s Development Plan, Celebrini’s Injury

This week on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, we cover a winless opening of the San Jose Sharks’ 2024-25 season, and a surprise Mike Grier press conference.

What does Grier have to say about Will Smith, Macklin Celebrini, and the beginning of the season? We cover it all here!

First, we discuss the development plan for Will Smith as described by San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier. (02:52) We discuss load management, Smith’s recent play, and what we think the goals are for this year for Smith.

Second, Grier provided some clarity on the severity of the Macklin Celebrini injury. How long can the San Jose Sharks expect to be without their young star? (17:15)

We cover the AHL play of Luca Cagnoni and Kasper Halttunen, and whether Grier thinks they stick in the AHL the whole year or get sent back to the CHL. Sheng also shared his thoughts about the play of both. (22:50)

Grier gave a quick update on the Quentin Musty/Sudbury Wolves situation. (31:25)

Finally, we discuss some of the bright spots in a so far winless season. Toffoli, Eklund, Granlund and Zetterlund are providing s spark in an otherwise poor opening for the San Jose Sharks. (43:00)

