San Jose Sharks
Sharks Sign College Free Agent Defenseman
The San Jose Sharks have signed a defenseman.
The Sharks have inked Noah Beck, 24, out of Arizona State University, to a one-year entry-level contract that begins in 2025-26.
For now, Beck will head to the San Jose Barracuda.
The #SJSharks signed UFA 24 y/o LD Noah Beck to 1 year entry level deal in 25-26:
NHL 877.5K
Signing Bonus 97.5K
Minors 85K
Cap hit 975K
On AHL ATO for remainder of this year.
Rep’d by @RyanBarnes52 @QuartexxHockey
33P in 37 NCAA GPhttps://t.co/4BtIVEsAXn
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 25, 2025
The 6-foot-3 left-hander broke out with ASU this past season, leading Sun Devils defensemen with five goals and 28 assists and 33 points.
“He has shown some two-way transition game, where his smooth stride and comfort level carrying the puck up ice have both come along over the years,” The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler wrote of the new San Jose Sharks defenseman last year.
The Richmond Hill native was a St. Louis Blues’ seventh-round pick in 2020. From 2020 to 2024, Beck skated for Clarkson University, but at the end of it, the Blues declined to sign him. Beck then transferred to a solid Arizona State squad, where he got his career back on track.
The San Jose Sharks will give him a chance to keep his momentum going next year.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Don’t know jack sqaut about this guy. But with how our other NCAA signings have worked out, I believe!
Well said!
Yup, love prospects already far along in development that don’t cost anything in assets. Always like to keep in mind that Douglas Murray didn’t make the NHL until he was in his late 20s (I fairly certain).
He was 25 but your point stands, don’t always know what you got and sometimes they need a little more time to shine.
Was he really that young? Always thought he was almost 28 when he became a regular.
looks like he had 2 call up stints of 30+ games at 25/26 and 26/27 maybe for injuries but didn’t become regular until he was 27 or 28.
Sadly he is another Left handed Defenseman. There is a hole on the Cuda so it makes sense and you can never have too many big Dmen
Nothing sad about it. A lot can change can happen in just a rear. He probably won’t be NHL ready (if he ever is) until mid season at the earliest. More likely he earns a 2nd contract and gets call ups year after next. Just look at the d-core from the end of last season compared to now.
Good lord… that’s what I get for posting right when I woke up. Should say…
”a lot of change can happen in just a year”.
Sheng says left handed, but Wheeler says right. EP also says left though. Doesn’t matter. If he’s good, that’s good.
The media hockey scouting community is kind of a joke compared to other sports, present company excluded of course😊some say skates well some say need improvement, some say 6’1 and another says 6’2 now they can’t get what hand shot he is? from the photo above it’s obvious he shoots left. Unless the Mass state police produced the photo 🤔
Another five-year NCAA player, which has been a trend for Grier’s AHL-level college FA signings. Seems to me a pretty clever way to ice an older, more experienced lineup without players counting against the veteran’s limit.
Right. The ATO for the rest of the season tells me he’s not expected to be more than a backstop for Schuldt and Carlsson, though the fact that he got an ELC (bringing the current contract count to 50, with 46 of those counting against the limit) as incentive to sign is yet more evidence to my eyes that Grier is going to do what he has historically done, which is tender VERY few qualifying offers.
Pretty soon we will run out of RHD we want to list and start speculating who gets the QOs. The talent is upgrading massively, so I think Grier is right to be careful with it
Say bye to Bordeleau and Gushchin. Out with diminutive players and in with big players.
If they don’t get a performance-based courtesy callup then I’d say the writing is on the wall. Some part of me still believes more in Gushchin in particular than Kostin and Kovalenko, and think those guys have aged out more than he has. Lots of other dead wood to clear before you get to Gush and Bords (White, Russell, my namesake, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sabourin or another Cuda mainstay un-signed now that we have Giles and Duehr) but with a lot of cap to spend to reach the cap floor… the numbers game isn’t favourable to… Read more »
It’s a really good sign that so much talent is getting injected into this organization. Pretty soon the Sharks are going to look like a real NHL team if they keep this up. We are all talking like the cap floor means something and obviously it does, but any money the Sharks don’t spend all the way up to the ceiling itself will be a wasted opportunity to make this team better. I know it’s not my money and my $12 a game ticket is not moving the needle much, but I’m confident that investment will pay off in spades… Read more »
My bet is they’re closer to the ceiling than floor.
I’ll take that action.
I would guess at this point that Kovalenko goes to the KHL but Kostin will keep getting chances in the NHL even if it isn’t with the Sharks due to organizations that thinking they’re the one to get it to click for him. His natural abilities are too tantalizing especially if they get him on a minimum contract. Bords looks like an AHL lifer to me. I would be shocked if he gets a call up this season. I think he’s playing for another organization next season. Gush is too tiny to be effective at the NHL level. He’s probably… Read more »
Yup. I think that was apparent almost immediately. Hope Bordeleau figures it out. His comments about thinking he had enough muscle and weight tells me he might never get it though. Without elite speed and elusiveness you better be built like Granny or Boyle. That’s one reason I think Cags has a chance. He’s worked hard to make himself thick. Eklund has done a phenomenal job as well. He gets it. If he stays healthy I think he has a long career similar to Granny.
From the athletic a month or so ago…
”He’s intriguing due to his size and the amount of offense he’s shown this season while being a strong college defender. Beck’s skating has been and remains a major red flag, though, and there are significant questions on how his game will translate to the pros.”
An inherent part of a rebuild is high turnover. If you try 50 players and get 1 gem, the journey is worth it. And for the 50 players, they get their shot. Which is what most of them want. When he turned 25, Dan Boyle had 4 NHL goals. In the latter part of his career, he was the active leader in points for a defenseman among active players. Give a person a chance. Unexpected stuff happens. With regards to age, I have this general thought. Smaller/quicker reaches peak sooner than bigger/slower. Beck is a big d-man, so he fits… Read more »