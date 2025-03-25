Sharks Sign College Free Agent Defenseman

The San Jose Sharks have signed a defenseman.

The Sharks have inked Noah Beck, 24, out of Arizona State University, to a one-year entry-level contract that begins in 2025-26.

For now, Beck will head to the San Jose Barracuda.

The #SJSharks signed UFA 24 y/o LD Noah Beck to 1 year entry level deal in 25-26: NHL 877.5K

Signing Bonus 97.5K

Minors 85K Cap hit 975K On AHL ATO for remainder of this year. Rep’d by @RyanBarnes52 @QuartexxHockey 33P in 37 NCAA GPhttps://t.co/4BtIVEsAXn — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 25, 2025

The 6-foot-3 left-hander broke out with ASU this past season, leading Sun Devils defensemen with five goals and 28 assists and 33 points.

“He has shown some two-way transition game, where his smooth stride and comfort level carrying the puck up ice have both come along over the years,” The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler wrote of the new San Jose Sharks defenseman last year.

The Richmond Hill native was a St. Louis Blues’ seventh-round pick in 2020. From 2020 to 2024, Beck skated for Clarkson University, but at the end of it, the Blues declined to sign him. Beck then transferred to a solid Arizona State squad, where he got his career back on track.

The San Jose Sharks will give him a chance to keep his momentum going next year.