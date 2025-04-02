SJHN Daily: Askarov Back, Sharks Prospect Comes to North America

Yaroslav Askarov is back.

The San Jose Sharks’ netminder of the future has not played since he suffered a lower-body injury on Feb. 19 with the San Jose Barracuda. According to Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News, however, Askarov will play on Wednesday night against the Ontario Reign.

In 19 AHL games this season, Askarov has an impressive .922 Save %. In 13 games with the San Jose Sharks, Askarov’s .896 Save % is better than any goaltender still rostered by the big club.

The Barracuda are fifth place in the Pacific Division and are on track to make their first playoff appearance since 2020-21. With Askarov injured and Georgi Romanov standing in as the Sharks’ back-up, Gabriel Carriere has been the Barracuda starter as of late. Carriere is 8-7-3 with a .895 Save %.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Special offer! Mention “San Jose Hockey Now” at one of three local sports card stores for a discount on National Hockey Card Day this Saturday.

A New York Rangers team bus hit Macklin Celebrini‘s car.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner hang out with Will Smith and Celebrini.

Luca Cagnoni sent down after first NHL stint.

Tyler Toffoli joins San Jose Sharks rookies to form “The Sleepover Line”.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

2023 fifth-round pick Axel Landen joins the Barracuda on an amateur tryout agreement.

Confirmed: Axel Landén (D) | HV71 -> San Jose Barracuda | https://t.co/G3xou9RKjR #AHL — EP Transfers (@ep_transfers) April 1, 2025

Dan Boyle describes his early career struggles and trade to Sharks with Steve Dangle

Wichita’s Trevor Gorsuch makes highlight reel string of saves.

We know firsthand the importance of a good bus driver 😳 Thanks for the questions Sharks fans. See you April 5 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by @SAP! pic.twitter.com/RpBON1DTLc — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 31, 2025

AROUND THE NHL…

Patrick Roy calls Anthony Duclair “God-awful” in latest loss.

The NHL inks new TV deal.

Alex Ovechkin is four goals away from catching Wayne Gretzky.

Alex Ovechkin singing Bandz a make her dance at ⭕️. I’ve seen it all pic.twitter.com/Hdxt9PHx2F — 8 Man Suite (@CommitToBoB) April 1, 2025

Boston Bruins lose ninth game in a row.

How can the Colorado Avalanche build momentum ahead of the playoffs?

Is Lane Hutson now clear-cut Calder Trophy frontrunner?

An early look at the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ roster next season?

Filip Chytil likely out for remainder of the season.

Taige Harding sings entry-level deal with Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis Blues win their 10th game in a row!