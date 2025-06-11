(Realistic) Ways for Sharks To Get Better This Off-Season?

How will the San Jose Sharks get better this off-season?

They need to build around budding superstar Macklin Celebrini but be careful about building too fast.

No doubt, the hockey hot stove is percolating with trade and free agency rumors right now. The Draft is on Jun. 27 and free agency kicks off on Jul. 1, so the market is about to explode.

But not every possible acquisition fits the San Jose Sharks and their timeline.

So what are five possible (and realistic) ways for San Jose to take another step?

Before we get to that, let’s talk about how the Sharks probably aren’t going to improve themselves this off-season.

Big Free Agency Swing?

100-point winger Mitch Marner is the prize of this free agency class. But even if he’d consider the last-place Sharks, it doesn’t seem like San Jose is ready to offer maximum seven or eight-year contracts to a UFA.

“It’s still not something I’m excited to do—to hand out, you know, seven- or eight-year deals or anything like that,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said at the end of the season. “I’d still like to keep it more in the short to mid-term range, if possible.”