San Jose Sharks
(Realistic) Ways for Sharks To Get Better This Off-Season?
How will the San Jose Sharks get better this off-season?
They need to build around budding superstar Macklin Celebrini but be careful about building too fast.
No doubt, the hockey hot stove is percolating with trade and free agency rumors right now. The Draft is on Jun. 27 and free agency kicks off on Jul. 1, so the market is about to explode.
But not every possible acquisition fits the San Jose Sharks and their timeline.
So what are five possible (and realistic) ways for San Jose to take another step?
Before we get to that, let’s talk about how the Sharks probably aren’t going to improve themselves this off-season.
Big Free Agency Swing?
100-point winger Mitch Marner is the prize of this free agency class. But even if he’d consider the last-place Sharks, it doesn’t seem like San Jose is ready to offer maximum seven or eight-year contracts to a UFA.
“It’s still not something I’m excited to do—to hand out, you know, seven- or eight-year deals or anything like that,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said at the end of the season. “I’d still like to keep it more in the short to mid-term range, if possible.”
Lyubushkin and Hague make a ton of sense to immediately improve the defense while adding the needed size.
Marner is a terrible idea. Just wait for next year’s UFA crop.
Like Hague and a Granlund reunion. Perbix is also of strong interest. The cap floor thing is unfortunate, as the Sharks are really in a short term challenge with a bunch of contracts that will explode in value in the next few years and move them into the cap compliance area quite easily. The natural growth of the prospect pool should enable the Sharks to become good over 3-4 seasons, with this upcoming season probably being the last genuinely bad one. Alas, the cap issue might force upgrades onto a team which is already on a great trajectory. I can… Read more »
I don’t see why it has to be one or the other. There are plenty of serviceable veterans on the UFA market this offseason that won’t demand long term money, particularly if the Sharks overpay — which they’ll almost certainly have to. Sign a pair of veteran middle six wingers, one top four defenseman and a 1B goaltender to platoon with Askarov and they’re pretty much at the cap floor, without putting their clean ledger at risk when it matters. Sure, they’ll improve in the standings — but that’s what they need to do. You can’t reasonably expect the emerging… Read more »
Good lord. No, of course they can’t retain again on EK65. We’ve been over this and over this and you just keep bashing your head against that same wall. Hasso doesn’t like paying players to play for other teams.
Also the incessant need to reign back any progress is how you end up with disheartened players who decide to move on when they’re able. They aren’t being forced to upgrade, they want to. GM has already stated it so your alternate reality version of the Sharks is simply tiring buddy.You have so many good ideas, this isn’t one of them.
The Sharks roster has 1 long-term player who has been ‘losing’ for more than 1 season. And he’s the one you think should get traded. The only ‘long-term solution’ players who spent the whole season with the Sharks were Smith and Celebrini. Guys like Graf and Mukh spent and chunk with the ‘Cuda and were winning there. There’s no deep culture of losing among the long-term solution players. In the simplest terms, I’d rather have a core of one high-end player too many than one too few. Seen too many times where someone expected to pan out as great just… Read more »
Michalek did “pan out”. Played great until multiple concussions then went to Ottawa and played well there. Set and him brought back useful players including Brent Burns. They both panned out as far as the Sharks are concerned.
theres no reason to intentionally suck and slow roll the competitiveness of the NHL club even while waiting for youth to break thru. It’s actually better that the youth will have to beat out actual NHLers to make it.
He got his knee torn up in game 2 of his NHL career. As much as I rooted for the guy, his game was never what we’d hoped it’d become. Can’t call him great — and he was the highest pick of the Wilson era. Your point kinds make mine. It doesn’t matter what the reason was, not all talented prospects have the careers we’d hope they have. Which is why I’m on the ‘one too many’ vs ‘one too few’ bandwagon. Hertl was on his way to rookie of the year before his knee got smoked. MacKinnon won and… Read more »
You didn’t watch him then. He came back from the knee surgeries and put up consistent 20+ goal seasons and one 35 with the Sens. He was incredibly dynamic. The initial knee injuries didn’t slow him down a bit once he actually recovered which took about a year. That was typical for that surgery back then. He was also a terror in the playoffs on a line with Bernier and Patty until he got disassembled by Morrow one post season and Torres in an another. Can’t remember which was first. Seriously man you either didn’t actually watch him or you… Read more »
I’ve said this a few times before – it’s not about the culture. It’s about the learning environment. Your preferred approach will stunt individual progress.
Yeah laundering cap hit during the summer kind of sends a bad message to players, coaches, and most importantly paying customers.
But if the Sharks are trading for RFAs, I think offering to take on a veteran or two on bad contracts could be part of the offer. Pierre Engvall is signed forever, but Sharks might be able to eat that as part of a trade for Noah Dobson let’s say… (well, maybe if Islanders retain some)
There’s gonna be cap space, spending $20mil is a challenge, spending $40mil to the cap peak would be nuts. So get an asset by helping out someone else. I know Hasso hates it, but he’ll like winning and more assets = more chances to win.
Plattner is 81 and has/had a good brain. I wonder if he might think that he does not have too much time left to plan “long term” since he is already about three years past his expiration date for males of his generation.
Spending $20M is not a challenge when you have holes at the top of your lineup. I’ve already said this in the thread here, but the Sharks will spend $20M with roughly four acquisitions – a goaltender, two middle six forwards and a top pair defender. That’ll easily average out to $5M a player. You really seem to have a hard time ingesting new information.
Oh yeah I’m totally down with that. Taking on guys who’ve fallen on hard times and rehabilitating their value seems to be the Sharks forte right now.thats very different than the other thing.
As the article mentions, there are some RFAs that may be on the market. Those guys would need new contracts, which would probably carry some cap hit and bump the team past the cap floor. Given how thin this team is at the blue line (unless somebody like Cagnoni really surprises), I think it makes a lot of sense to put together competitive offers for Byram, Miller, and Dobson. Byram especially would be an ideal age. Dobson is a little older but a RHD and a proven star player (after a down season.) If the Sharks can get them, I… Read more »
I think I’m on the Perbix + Hague bandwagon. A couple 4x$4mil contracts, maybe a 2nd to Vegas gets Hague.
The right side look better pretty quickly. Still not a talented group, but guys who belong in the league.
Love the possibility of Perbx but just can’t imagine an old team being willing to let him go?
He’s a UFA on a cash strapped team.
Oh shit I was thinking RFA. My bad!
4×4 for Perbix sounds high… like the idea of bringing him, maybe that is only way can pry him away but that is probably 1mil high for that term, but do not hate the Idea. Forget Hague he is a LD, think he lined up next to whitecloud.
Lyubushkin is a good target probably get paid to take him or cheap, maybe Mason from Col. not sure their depth but both in cap hell. Rather see them target those guys over Hague. I like Hague but again LD.
The team has absolutely zero cap issues for probably 5 years, so if they sign a guy for 3-4 year term for a few extra mill AAV, it’s a “not my money” problem. The results on the ice are what matters, so just like The Wennberg, if a couple extra mill gets the guy in the door, it’s a no brainer. I’m on board with Fabbro, Perbix and Hague actually. Then if Frederic will sign for 4 or less, let’s go! Those 4 guys combined would be only about $20M a year. They could still afford Bennett and Ekblad with… Read more »
Hague is a left shot.
I like Granlund and we know he fits well in the top 6, but isn’t there any other offensive player out there that is younger, has more upside, and have also proven themselves to be battle tested? I would like to spend more money on someone who is of this ilk, hence my interest in Marner. I’m not saying they should go all out for him, but 100 points is nothing to sneeze at. You mention Perbix and I think this is definitely someone who should be in play in Grier’s mind. He fits a need, has size, and should… Read more »
Peterka seems like the best fit long term if they can pry him loose. Maybe him and Byram for Musty, Ferraro, both of the late 1sts plus? No idea if thats over or under pay…
Another small forward?
He’s not small, but he’s not Jumbo Joe size.
Hes 6 foot 190. Same size as Celly and Smith. So no, not another small forward. He also just put up almost a PPG and seems to be establishing himself as a near 30 goal scorer. Maybe a younger Toffoli?
I mention Perbix because he is a RD with size and a FA. Peterka is not a defenseman but why not go after both of these guys?
You asked about other forwards when addressing Granlund.., having to play in Buffalo makes you battle tested right?😜🤣
Decent ideas. The interesting thing is the sharks likely have to make at least 2 big money moves to reach the cap floor.
To be better next year I think the team needs to find equivalent or better replacements for granlund/wallman.
Ideal off-season:
Draft Misa(2), hope either Hensler or Fiddler fall else Zonnon/Nesbitt(30) Brzustewicz(33) & Amico/Rombach or Kettles w/ 53 & 85.
Sign Granlund (3x6M) & Perbix (3x3M)
Offer Sheet Hague (3×4.5M)
Trade Lund, Thrun & pick for more D (fill in blank)
Good start imo.
Untouchables:
Mack, Smith, Eky, Musty, Igor, Halts, Shak, Sam D., Luca & Asky
I’d put musty, cags and the Dallas first out there for Dobson…
You’re untouchables list is probably too long.
Ack! “Your”
In this scenario the one thing I would add is having Misa make the Sharks out of camp and being put on the Smith Plan.
It’s not the end of the world if Misa plays NCAA, the Sharks have Dickinson on the Dman Smith Plan, and then their ELCs get staggered a year. The team has 2 more years of cheap Mack and Will, and then will decide when the start the clock on all the rest of these guys.
If Misa goes to school and competes with McKenna for a Hobey Baker, that would be fun. Maybe he still plays with the Sharks in late March or April too, although that would defeat the purpose of staggering ELCs