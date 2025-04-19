Grier Talks Sharks’ Free Agency Plans, Next Captain, 2025 Draft, Smith Plan & More

Mike Grier knows that the San Jose Sharks have to be better.

“I’m not going to put expectations on where we should be at the end of [next] season, but we got to take a step forward,” the Sharks GM told the media during his end-of-season availability on Friday.

San Jose, in a full rebuild since trading Timo Meier in Feb. 2023, have finished in last place in back-to-back campaigns, with just one more win, 20, and five more points, 52, this year than the season before.

But now, the San Jose Sharks have future superstar Macklin Celebrini to build around.

So how will Grier make a better team around Celebrini, and other young guns like Will Smith, William Eklund, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Yaroslav Askarov?

Grier teased free agency plans, what might happen with unhappy free agent Nikolai Kovalenko, what’s going on with the Sharks’ captaincy, the long-term plan for Will Smith, and thoughts about the 2025 Draft.

Could Sharks Trade Away No. 1 Pick?

The San Jose Sharks have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick at the upcoming Draft lottery in early May.

“At the top, after Schaefer, it’s probably more forward-heavy,” Grier said, perhaps tipping his hand.

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the consensus first-overall right now, with perhaps a group of forwards like Michael Misa and James Hagens and Porter Martone and Anton Frondell following.

Could the Sharks trade away No. 1?

“I’m not gonna say no, someone wants to make a really good offer of established young players,” Grier said. “There’s a Ricky Williams-Herschel Walker type offer up? We’ll listen.”