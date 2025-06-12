SJHN Daily: Celebrini Named to All-Rookie Team, Prospects Scrimmage on July 3

Macklin Celebrini was named to the the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Celebrini topped the forwards list with 187 points in the PHWA – just one point ahead of Philadelphia Flyers Matvei Michkov. The Anaheim Ducks’ Cutter Gauthier rounded out the forwards on the list.

Fellow San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith finished fourth among forwards with 60 points, just missing out on the team.

Celebrini’s fellow Calder Trophy finalists, goalkeeper Dustin Wolf and Calder winner defenseman Lane Hutson also made the team, in addition to defenseman Denton Mateychuk.

Celebrini, Hutson, and Wolf were unanimous selections.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now had a vote, he selected Celebrini, Michkov, and Smith up front, Hutson and Mateychuk on the blueline.

Around the NHL…

Marco Sturm shares his vision for the Boston Bruins.

The Montreal Canadiens’ Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were named to the NHL First All-Star team.

The latest on the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial.

The Florida Panthers‘ goal horn is fixed after failing before Game Three. That, however, wasn’t enough to stop the Edmonton Oilers from tying the series with a thrilling 5-4 OT victory over the Florida Panthers in Game Four.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chris Kreider is headed to the Anaheim Ducks.

Connor Hellebuyck won the Hart and Vezina Trophies.

Here’s how the Winter Classic in Miami starts.