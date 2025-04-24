GOTTA SEE IT: Funniest Moments From Celebrini, Smith & Toffoli on Cat’s Podcast

Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Tyler Toffoli brought some chaos and giggles to Never Offside with Julie and Cat.

With regular co-host Julie Petry taking the week off as her kids enjoyed spring break, Tyler stepped in to join his wife, Cat Toffoli, as host for the week.

And with him, he brought fellow San Jose Sharks Celebrini and Smith, live from Patrick Marleau’s guest house.

Fair warning: Consequences of listening to this episode may include the song “Pony” by Ginuwine stuck in your head or the need to perform a deep dive on the internet to find all the iconic moments from the season they reference.

The no-longer rookie duo expanded on Will Smith’s exit interview where he said, “Everyone knows that we were rivals before that and we didn’t say a word to each other before that.”

They also addressed the SJ Sharkie controversy with Smith, who admitted Sharkie may still have a concussion.

And it would appear that Sharkie isn’t the only guy Smith has hit hard in the face with a soccer ball this season.

Tyler Toffoli is either amazing or brutal at soccer, depending on who you ask.

This chaos drops Tuesday 🎢 pic.twitter.com/Clp2p0vAL5 — Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli) April 19, 2025

Also, while Smith was assigned “donkey” when asked what animal he is, other guys, like Joe Thornton and Ty Dellandrea, got slightly nicer options.

Macklin sees Will as a donkey… 🫏 Check out the new episode of Never Offside with Julie Petry and @catbtoffoli with guests Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini ➡️ https://t.co/ZCbLytYd8W pic.twitter.com/1T9ThKYIWa — NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2025

That wasn’t the only time Dellandrea’s name popped up, as Celebrini and Smith revealed they played a prank on him toward the end of the year that resulted in Dellandrea’s mattress ending up in his shower.

Cat brought up other viral moments from throughout the year, including Celebrini’s car getting hit by the New York Rangers bus and the random fan, apparently hammered, who joined them for sewer ball in Seattle.

Recorded after Logan Couture’s press conference where he announced he’d be stepping away from his playing career, the pair also recounted their highly chaotic day up to that point – which included a broken windshield on Smith’s car.

Listen to this, and Randy Hahn’s nickname for this San Jose Sharks squad makes sense: “The most fun last-place team you’ll ever see.”