How Do NHL Scouts See Barracuda-Reign Series? Their Predictions? (+)

Published

6 hours ago

on

Credit: Joey Cascarano/Sport Shots

LOS ANGELES — “He can take over a game.”

That’s San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy’s view of Yaroslav Askarov, which the rest of the hockey world shares.

San Jose Hockey Now reached out to multiple NHL scouts, none with the San Jose Sharks, to get their predictions and thoughts for the three-game Barracuda-Ontario Reign first-round Calder Cup playoff series, which starts on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

In large part because of Askarov and even without AHL-leading scorer Andrew Poturalski, they’re high on No. 6 Cuda versus No. 3 Reign.

