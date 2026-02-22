San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Has Olympics To Remember, But USA Takes the Gold
Macklin Celebrini was perhaps the story of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Olympics…until Connor Hellebuyck had something to say about it.
The three-time Vezina Trophy winner made 41 saves, leading USA to a 2-1 overtime gold medal victory over Celebrini and Canada. Jack Hughes scored the golden goal.
The San Jose Sharks superstar pelted Hellebuyck with a team-leading six shots, tied with Nathan MacKinnon, including a third period breakaway and multiple slot looks on the power play. Celebrini also set up MacKinnon for a third period open net opportunity that MacKinnon appeared to miss.
But 3-on-3 OT is anybody’s game, and while the Canadians outshot the Americans 42-28, the US will go home with their first men’s ice hockey gold medal since 1980. It’s also double gold for USA Hockey, as the women’s team topped Canada by that same OT score on Thursday.
As for Celebrini, this doesn’t change the coming out party that these Olympics were for him.
Last game, he led a star-studded Canada squad in ice-time in a 3-2 OT victory over Finland, and today, he was one of five Canadians to skate over 21 minutes, joining the consensus top-two players in the world, Connor McDavid and MacKinnon, and Canada’s top defensive pairing, Cale Makar and Devon Toews.
Celebrini led the Olympics with five goals, was second behind McDavid with 10 points, and was named to the tournament All-Star Team:
Milan Olympic All-Star team:
🇺🇸 Connor Hellebuyck
🇺🇸 Quinn Hughes
🇨🇦 Cale Makar
🇨🇦 Connor McDavid
🇨🇦 Macklin Celebrini
🇸🇰 Juraj Slafkovsky
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 22, 2026
What was perhaps most impressive about Celebrini in the tournament was his ability to change his game to fit the talent around him, and still have elite impact. Celebrini played off the puck a lot more than usual, than he would with the San Jose Sharks, and was able to find soft spots for the likes of McDavid and MacKinnon to find him with impunity. Celebrini led the Olympics with 28 shots.
“He’s the real deal,” NBC color commentator Eddie Olczyk said.
Coming back on a mission pic.twitter.com/Qe9DzRmGaI
— JD Young (@MyFryHole) February 22, 2026
The San Jose Sharks knew what they had in Celebrini, and now the rest of the world knows.
Now it’s on the Sharks to build a Stanley Cup contender around their superstar.
“You’re prepared for this moment, and you always rise to the occasion.”
A message that Macklin Celebrini will never forget. 🥹
As Canada prepares to face-off against the U.S. for gold, the Celebrinis leave their son and brother a voicemail that radiates encouragement and pride.… pic.twitter.com/vleVYaSneP
— The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 22, 2026
For Johnny Gaudreau. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWycdK8NUo
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026
Should have won it four times in the third period. I guess he doesn’t always rise to the occasion. Woo! Narratives!
Are you done here?
What a dumbass take
Go away dude. Never have anything good to add to these discussions. Go get yourself a fresh pack of Middletons.
Give it a rest Al. Go connect with your family or something.
Oh I’m sure they’re long gone…
He rose to the occasion for the entire tournament. He had a strong game this morning.
Al, lace up a pair, get out there, and show us all how it’s done. While you’re at it, tell your mom to microwave up a hot pocket.
Oh man I would love that. Win or lose being on the ice against him would be very fun.😈
Too bad team Canada didn’t exhibit the same attitude to their loss. I have never seen a glummer outcome on a team’s face that I can remember. Is it an unspoken agreement in Canada to look like someone close to you died if you lose a game? Not one player broke a smile while being handed the silver medal. WTF?? And Mack seems to be following suit. No one spoke to each other. I call that unsportsman-like. It’s a bloody honor to be where they were and to go as far as they went. Show some respect to the game… Read more »
https://youtu.be/PcGwkyzmPmA?si=wGbFYkOAW0TLKm_O
Playing hard into that character! I’m actually looking forward to another dumb service industry complaint from you for variety.
Hey buddy, it’s ok to be sad about Regenda. Let it out, you’re among “friends”, sort of. No reason to lash out like that. We can see you’re obviously hurting.🥹🫶😘
What a tournament from Celebrini. At age 19 he was one of the best players on the ice in a game between the two best hockey nations in the world. Still can’t believe MacKinnon missed that wide open net off Celebrini’s pass in the 3rd.
Hellebuyck was immovable object that stopped unstable force, what a game
Yeah. I was thinking that’s why they dressed Bennet, so he could do his signature jump from the top rope and slam on top of the goalie. Kinda weird he didn’t do his thing.
Brock Nelson looks like a time traveler from a bygone era AND had direct relatives on both the 1960 and 1980 USA gold medal teams, which probably warrants an investigation.
Bummed Mack wasn’t able to play the hero despite working hard enough to do it, and happy to see how dissatisfied he looked with the result.
It’s funny, as a kid I’d have given my left arm to see a USA team capable of taking down Canada. Now, I wish it had gone the other way.
It’s not a fun time to show pride and support for an American team. However, the women’s US team winning gold was one I rooted for but more so the players on the team as opposed to the country.
Yes, was definitely rooting for the women.
You mean no one should support a USA team? Why the heck not? The women were miraculous but the men pulled off a real upset and it should be acknowledged.
Dude, too true. I was super stoked when USA won, but then the feeling went the opposite way shortly thereafter.
Ultimately, as I’m sure you know/agree, it’s really great for USA hockey in general, but I’m gutted for Mack and wish he had won gold. Same for Crosby, McJesus and the lot.
Yeah, we couldn’t have a worse government, and Mac is our guy and I even hate the Tkachuks, but we have to love every minute of this victory because we may never see it again in our lifetime. Canadians always win the big ones. Stop questioning and just enjoy it. Hagel, Wilson, the rat, doughty, fk those guys. Gaudreau, the Hughes, Bucky thank you
Crosby had his medal, Celebrini will have his chance, McDavid is cursed, McKinnon is salty looser, who could win this game, but didn’t.
McJesus has to be feeling cursed a little. Tough last 18-19 months for that dude.
Mac might be as well, lost the beanpot, ncaa’s, and WJ
With you 100%. One of the greatest games I’ve ever seen or maybe it was a two out of three series? I can’t remember now. The World Cup back in the 90s. like the first one they did when the US beat Canada. It was like every star player of the era that I followed on those two teams. Even the other teams were full of incredible players too obviously. But that was back when I watched like 2-3 games a day almost on VHS tape. seeing Celly as one of the most productive players in the tournament and a… Read more »
How about how Wilson almost broke Larkins neck then it looked like someone tried to kick Wilson in the face with a skate when he fell behind the net. Larkin is going to feel like he was in a car accident tomorrow for sure.
I’m really curious to see how Celly looks coming back. Will there be a hang over or will he just be pissed and impose his will on the league? He’ll have to adjust to not playing off the puck anymore, he’s going to carry it and he’s going to have way more time. The NHL will feel like it’s moving in slow motion. I expect him to have an incredible offseason and come back next season to go for 50 goals. He’ll be kicking himself for not burying the break away of those slot chances. I like him hungry for… Read more »
There’s a picture out there of Quinn with Celebrini in the handshake line. Quinn had his hand up on Celebrini’s chest – appeared Quinn had stopped to talk to him rather than just shake his hand and move on. I had forgotten, but Celebrini and the Hughes brothers are reportedly close friends – believe Macklin is actually close with that entire family and lived with them at one point. Makes me wonder if Celebrini would’ve found a way to convince Quinn to stay in SJ had the Sharks traded for him.
Oh shit didn’t know that! Damn… should have traded for him.
I think Celebrini will be motivated, although motivation has never been his problem. Let’s just hope the physical wear-and-tear doesn’t hold him back.
I hope Smith, Misa, and Dickinson will also be motivated. There’s time to prove themselves for 2030 Olympics or maybe even 2028 World Cup in Smith’s case. Smith especially should be thinking now’s the time to prove he belongs in best-on-best.
I think the toughest part for Celebrini will be mental for the first few games back. It is hard to go through an experience like that and quickly refocus back to “normal life” and the regular grind. Maybe it won’t be an issue for him at all – we’ll see. I do know there is a long list of athletes who’ve said, when having to jumping back to their pro/club teams right after an Olympics/World Cup, that the mental part was the toughest.
I’m not going to begrudge him if he struggles initially. Had to feel like the weight of the team was on his shoulders considering the ice time they gave. Sharks need to wrap him up in love when he gets back.
Yeah, agree
I think all three are very motivated right now!
I am going to go ahead and predict Smitty makes team USA in 2030 and he will have to prove he is a better option than Kyle Connor or Brock Nelson, etc by then. I think if he keeps on his current trajectory and gets a much needed developmental testosterone boost as he grows into physiological “manhood” he should be there by then, albeit a tall order!?
Not so sure about Dickie (love him as a player) Misa may emerge as a gnarly 2 way 80-90 point 2C by then!?
Both those Bros can play hockey. I’d take them any day. Hellebuyck. I hope Askarov was watching him.
Mack will come back to a shitty team that has a ton of work to do but will never rise to the heights unless the GM begins to make some major deals. But I think Mack can adjust to being back home and has lots of support to help him digest everything. He’s certainly a superstar, and OUR superstar!
Guessing McDavid is getting tired of being in the handshake line with Matthew Tkachuk
Kind of a repeat of 2024 with him winning tournament MVP despite being on the losing team. I wonder if he refused to come out to accept the MVP like that Conn Smythe.
The difference between Macklin & McDavid in OT? Macklin would have skated his ass off to get back and prevent Jack Hughes from ever getting the shot off. Would Mack have made it back in time? We’ll never know…
Meanwhile, Davo took a couple of strides then coasted, Game over.
Thanks Connor McSilver!
I hate to say it but Macklin Silverbrini?
I think McDavid expected MacKinnon to win that puck battle and send a stretch pass down the ice for a breakaway. I don’t think that game would have lasted even 5 more seconds than it did, and it could have gone the other way.
Werenski ‘s play to win the puck, truck MacKinnon and hit Hughes in open ice was what won the game. Well that and everything Hellebuyck did
Really think the OT pairing should’ve been McDavid/Celebrini. COL has been bad in OT (don’t know what the problem has been, but have seen Avs fans say MacKinnon/Makar are bad in OT), and SJ, with Celebrini, has been great in OT. Plus McDavid/Celebrini seemed to have more chemistry than McDavid/MacKinnon.
Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered because it seemed like McDavid was trying to win it all by himself for whatever reason – Canada (on paper) should’ve had the advantage in 3v3, so it was surprising to me that they weren’t more patient.
Between Colorado, Edmonton and SJ, the best OT record belong to San Jose. Its not close