Celebrini Has Olympics To Remember, But USA Takes the Gold

Macklin Celebrini was perhaps the story of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Olympics…until Connor Hellebuyck had something to say about it.

The three-time Vezina Trophy winner made 41 saves, leading USA to a 2-1 overtime gold medal victory over Celebrini and Canada. Jack Hughes scored the golden goal.

The San Jose Sharks superstar pelted Hellebuyck with a team-leading six shots, tied with Nathan MacKinnon, including a third period breakaway and multiple slot looks on the power play. Celebrini also set up MacKinnon for a third period open net opportunity that MacKinnon appeared to miss.

But 3-on-3 OT is anybody’s game, and while the Canadians outshot the Americans 42-28, the US will go home with their first men’s ice hockey gold medal since 1980. It’s also double gold for USA Hockey, as the women’s team topped Canada by that same OT score on Thursday.

As for Celebrini, this doesn’t change the coming out party that these Olympics were for him.

Last game, he led a star-studded Canada squad in ice-time in a 3-2 OT victory over Finland, and today, he was one of five Canadians to skate over 21 minutes, joining the consensus top-two players in the world, Connor McDavid and MacKinnon, and Canada’s top defensive pairing, Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

Celebrini led the Olympics with five goals, was second behind McDavid with 10 points, and was named to the tournament All-Star Team:

Milan Olympic All-Star team: 🇺🇸 Connor Hellebuyck 🇺🇸 Quinn Hughes

🇨🇦 Cale Makar 🇨🇦 Connor McDavid

🇨🇦 Macklin Celebrini

🇸🇰 Juraj Slafkovsky — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 22, 2026

What was perhaps most impressive about Celebrini in the tournament was his ability to change his game to fit the talent around him, and still have elite impact. Celebrini played off the puck a lot more than usual, than he would with the San Jose Sharks, and was able to find soft spots for the likes of McDavid and MacKinnon to find him with impunity. Celebrini led the Olympics with 28 shots.

“He’s the real deal,” NBC color commentator Eddie Olczyk said.

Coming back on a mission pic.twitter.com/Qe9DzRmGaI — JD Young (@MyFryHole) February 22, 2026

The San Jose Sharks knew what they had in Celebrini, and now the rest of the world knows.

Now it’s on the Sharks to build a Stanley Cup contender around their superstar.

“You’re prepared for this moment, and you always rise to the occasion.” A message that Macklin Celebrini will never forget. 🥹 As Canada prepares to face-off against the U.S. for gold, the Celebrinis leave their son and brother a voicemail that radiates encouragement and pride.… pic.twitter.com/vleVYaSneP — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 22, 2026