SJHN Daily: Celebrini Takes Share of Blame After Gold Medal Loss

Although Macklin Celebrini finished the 2026 Olympics as the tournament’s leading goal scorer with five in six games, the San Jose Sharks superstar’s postgame comments to The Athletic made it clear that he still wants to take his share of the blame for Canada’s loss in the gold medal game.

“It’s really disappointing, especially with the group we had,” Celebrini said of the loss. “The whole time we believed in ourselves. We had lots of chances, I had lots of chances, I missed. You get put in those situations, you have to capitalize on your opportunities, and I didn’t.”

Celebrini is likely to be a face of Team Canada for the 2030 Olympics in France.

“We went through a lot,” Celebrini said. “We’re all going to remember this time, but unfortunately, it’s going to be more motivational than celebration.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Macklin Celebrini had an Olympics to remember.

Pavol Regenda and Slovakia finished fourth in the Olympics after losing the bronze medal game.

Has Filip Bystedt taken a leap this season?

Six defensemen that the San Jose Sharks could target at the Trade Deadline.

Updates on Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Toffoli’s injuries.

Other Sharks News…

Vincent Desharnais spent the break playing on an outdoor rink with kids.

Filip Bystedt was re-assigned to the AHL:

McCarthy says plan is for both White and Bystedt to join the Barracuda on their upcoming road trip to Calgary. They leave on Monday. Cardwell, who seemed like he was close to returning, had a setback with his upper-body injury though, so he won’t be traveling — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 22, 2026

Reese Laubach was the San Jose Sharks’ prospect of the week.

Brendan Hoffmann has his first in the AHL to tie it at 3! pic.twitter.com/6LXKdpfXiy — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) February 22, 2026

Around the NHL…

Honoring Johnny Gaudreau “meant everything” to Team USA.

Sidney Crosby missed the gold medal game due to injury.

Assessing the Boston Bruins‘ defensive depth.

Jaromir Jagr is nearing retirement from professional hockey.

The Colorado Avalanche have a new ECHL affiliate, and it’s got a cool name.

Paul Maurice dismisses report that he could coach Finland.

The Vegas Golden Knights are the gold standard of expansion teams.

Brock Nelson carries on historic family legacy.