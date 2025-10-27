SJHN Daily: Celebrini Named NHL First Star of the Week

Have a week, Macklin Celebrini.

This week, the 19-year-old phenom scored a hat trick in the San Jose Sharks’ first win of the season, then added an overtime winner yesterday against the Minnesota Wild. Celebrini finished last week with five goals and 10 points in four games, earning himself the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Macklin Celebrini, Logan Cooley and Jack Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Oct. 26. 3 Stars of the Week presented by @GEICO.#NHLStats: https://t.co/g9o0UOoCPK pic.twitter.com/4Hf7oWKXvA — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 27, 2025

With his recent scoring surge, Celebrini is now third in the NHL in scoring, behind Nick Schmaltz and Jack Eichel. The San Jose Sharks’ star also leads all Canadian NHL’ers in scoring with 15 points in nine games.

This is Macklin Celebrini‘s second time as NHL First Star of the Week. He won the award last week.

