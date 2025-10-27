Links
SJHN Daily: Celebrini Named NHL First Star of the Week
Have a week, Macklin Celebrini.
This week, the 19-year-old phenom scored a hat trick in the San Jose Sharks’ first win of the season, then added an overtime winner yesterday against the Minnesota Wild. Celebrini finished last week with five goals and 10 points in four games, earning himself the NHL’s First Star of the Week.
Macklin Celebrini, Logan Cooley and Jack Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Oct. 26.
3 Stars of the Week presented by @GEICO.#NHLStats: https://t.co/g9o0UOoCPK pic.twitter.com/4Hf7oWKXvA
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 27, 2025
With his recent scoring surge, Celebrini is now third in the NHL in scoring, behind Nick Schmaltz and Jack Eichel. The San Jose Sharks’ star also leads all Canadian NHL’ers in scoring with 15 points in nine games.
This is Macklin Celebrini‘s second time as NHL First Star of the Week. He won the award last week.
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
Michael Misa scores first NHL goal!
Ryan Reaves shares that the Sharks are undefeated in a secret NHL fantasy football league.
Is Macklin Celebrini getting to a superstar level?
Despite a slow start, the Sharks still believe in Yaroslav Askarov.
Celebrini and Will Smith went viral last week.
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
Celebrini said hello to his friend Luke Schumann!
Thomas Bordeleau requested a trade at last year’s Trade Deadline.
What’s the plan for Michael Misa this season?
Prospect Max Heise talks about his hot start to the season.
HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT between Sharks and Rangers 😱🥊
6'9" Rempe vs. 6'2" Reaves and they were throwing HAYMAKERS 💥 pic.twitter.com/eiI82FisAi
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2025
AROUND THE NHL…
The Washington Capitals fired assistant coach Mitch Love.
Florida Panthers to face former head coach Joel Quenneville.
Jack Hughes was the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.
Patrik Laine is out 3-4 months.
Rob Blake feels responsible for Los Angeles Kings’ recent results, but wants another NHL shot.
The Philadelphia Flyers send Jett Luchanko back to the OHL.
Sidney Crosby playing with the Penguins head equipment managers son after practice is just so wholesome and so Sid 🥹
(Via @TheHaileyHunter)pic.twitter.com/rDCnDEl3CK
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 26, 2025
The Vancouver Canucks buy low on Lukas Reichel.
Hampus Lindholm was placed on Injured Reserve.
Are the Utah Mammoth a legit contender?
Chicago Blackhawks‘ point streak ends with loss to the Kings.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
For the OG fans, I published an interview with former Shark and Green Biscuit founder Tom Pederson this morning.
https://themacklinyears.substack.com/p/catching-up-with-sharks-alum-and
Water wet, sky blue… it would have been moronic if he wasn’t.
32 thoughts broadcast. Macklin comments at 52 minute mark.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jB1D_6NAIvI
Thanks for this link… “If they can just learn to defend…”
And oh hell yeah Celebrini should be on that Canadian team. It would be insane to leave him off. And screw 14th F… He’s probably closer to the 6th or 7th now. He’s just taken a massive leap forward, and these points are against pretty strong competition overall
This story kinda made me laugh … and wince …
The 2-time defending NHL champion Florida Panthers put (former San Jose Shark) Jonah Gadjovich on IR — and recalled (former San Jose Shark) Noah Gregor.
To play on the 4th with Kunin!
Bruce Cassidy better win a Cup this year. The Vegas brass is already excited to hire Mitch Love after he gets reinstated.
Any news on Gaudette? Didn’t see an update, or missed it? Looks/ed like a shoulder. Sure hope not. Was one of the better FA signings under MGs reign.