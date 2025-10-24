San Jose Sharks
Sharks Still Believe in Askarov, Despite Slow Start
The 2025-26 season has not been kind to Yaroslav Askarov so far, but the San Jose Sharks still believe in the top prospect’s ability and long-term potential.
In his first three games of the season, Askarov has allowed 17 goals on 105 shots, which puts him at a 5.72 GAA and an .838 Save %. He’ll get the nod again tonight, as the San Jose Sharks face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky stressed Askarov’s relative inexperience.
At 23 years old, the Sharks’ netminder has played just 19 career games in the NHL.
“He’s right up there with Mack [Celebrini] and Will [Smith] as a young player in this league,” said Warsofsky. “[He’s] learning. I think maybe it’s the outside perspective [that] he needs to carry the world on his shoulders, and he’s probably feeling that pressure a little bit. We’ve got to put our arms around him, help him and guide him.”
This week, Askarov has spent extra time working with San Jose Sharks goalie coach, Thomas Speer, while the team has been on their New York road trip.
Speer and Askarov doing some extra work pic.twitter.com/B9Yat2y7ox
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 22, 2025
“Thomas is doing a really good job of working with him,” said Warsofsky. “We’ve talked to him, he knows and he’s hitting a little speed bump early in his NHL career. The world’s not coming to an end. He’s going to be just fine.”
It’s important to note that other highly-touted goaltender prospects around the league who were drafted around the same time as Askarov are facing similar struggles. Despite a solid start to the current season, Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild, who was drafted 20th overall in 2021, has been up-and-down in both the NHL and AHL over the past few seasons. Sebastian Cossa has only played a single NHL game for the Detroit Red Wings, four years after being selected No. 15. Askarov, like the others, is still a young goaltender trying to adapt.
“He’s a young kid. He’s not 30 years old and a mature human being,” said Warsofsky. “This is new to him. This is a challenge for him. There are times where you’ve got to put your arms around him and give him a big hug. There are times where you’ve got to push him and challenge him to get out of his comfort zone. He’s reacted really well to that.”
It has only been 14 months since the San Jose Sharks traded an abundance of assets to acquire Askarov from the Nashville Predators and, importantly, the team’s belief in him hasn’t wavered.
“He is a talented goalie, and we obviously have high hopes for him. He has a bright future,” Warsofsky added. “There are going to be speed bumps. This won’t be the only speed bump he hits along the way. You could see the best goaltenders of all time go through some stretches where they don’t play great.”
Warsofsky did also acknowledge there are a few areas that the coaching staff need to work on with Askarov.
“We’ve got to work with him and keep getting him more comfortable with the pace, the schedule and everything that goes in between that,” the San Jose Sharks’ coach stated. “We’re excited about his future, and we’re excited he’s playing tonight.”
“He’s an extremely talented goaltender,” Warsofsky added. “We’ve got to work on some things technically, but we still have very good confidence in this young man.”
I love Askarov’s personality, and I hope he’s our next franchise goalie like Nabby was. That being said, I see the trend of a good goalie being GREAT for one or two years or one playoff run, and it seems almost random. Goaltending is very hard to judge, unless the obvious happens (a soft goal or a crazy save). Goals Against Average is a reflection of how many goals the team let in that night, and Save Percentage is largely a reflection of the quality of shots that are allowed by the team. It’s silly when the broadcast only displays… Read more »
Completely agree. I think the broadcast needs to assume that the audience is curious and capable of learning. They know their job is to educate. Show high danger SV% and other advanced stats! Look at baseball! I looked up what OPS, slugging percentage, and all that was, and it deepened my understanding of the game.
Totally! This is a request for Sheng: Could you give us a breakdown of how to read advanced stats, and which numbers the pro hockey minds pay attention to?
Agreed, I’d like to see advanced stats integrated into the eye test analysis from former pros, etc on the broadcasts. Most times we get one or the other – cliches from former players, or indigestible data soup from a random nerd. The middle ground is where the gold lies!
It’s interesting the broadcast hasn’t leaned into advanced stats. Fans have become much more familiar with advanced analytics in recent years (probably due in large part to sports betting.) I think TNT broadcasts have leaned pretty heavily into it (again…probably no accident that so many sponsors are sportsbooks.)
Good point about the influence of sports betting. Personally, I find the NHL’s courtship and promotion of the gambling industry to be disgusting, and an insult to the game. I wish the league/broadcasts would prioritize the hockey fans over the betters, but I understand it’s all about money and that’s all the league and teams truly are about
Maybe the connection to sports betting will be a little less in-your-face with the NBA betting scandal. I think other leagues might back off a little.
On the other hand, it’s buckets and buckets of money for the league. And, you know, gambling is a vice as old as human civilization. I think sports betting is here to stay unfortunately.
That FanDuel deal ad on JD’s podcast is so gnarly, $300 in credits if your first $5 bet wins. Predatory as fuck. That’s first taste for free heroin dealer shit.
Shit man, that’s spot on 😆
Its been 3 games. And he’s 23.
Goalies are voodoo — with goalies, things often turn on a dime.
If he’s still struggling in January 2026, we have a problem. My ‘go to’ is Pekka Rinne. At age 25 and 11 months, he’d won exactly 1 NHL game. Turned out, Rinne was really good … even though no one knew it when he was 25.
He had a goal or two he would have wanted back against the Isles, but he always made some absolutely sick saves in that one. He will put it together
Yeah I think there has simply been unrealistic expectations from certain segments of media and fans. Askarov had something like 16 career NHL games coming into this season. But a lot of people crowned him the starter based on hype, and are now turning against him based on an inability to live up to unrealistic expectations.
I think we just have to wait and see. Hopefully, he is the real deal. The Sharks have invested a lot in him. But even hall of famers often put in time as backups or working in tandem.
I don’t think it was based on hype. It was based on his play last season. The Askarov who came in this year is drastically worse than the one who ended last year. It is disappointing, but like mentioned many times he is young and inexperienced, and I think most of us think he’ll bounce back and reach a floor of being a really good goalie.
But the thing is the sample size from last year was something like 12 or 13 games. I think people have been too quick to judge both ways.
The other thing is he might have some kind of nagging injury. Not big enough to hold him out of the lineup but something that might just restrict his movement and flexibility a little, throwing him off rhythm. Teams never disclose those publicly so sometimes it looks like a player is sucking for no reason.
The net is very much still up for grabs, which is good for Askarov. If he can string together a couple solid starts in a row, he’ll probably be the first tender to earn consecutive starts.
He seems like a really self aware guy. That can be a blessing and a curse. Tonight is a big opportunity. The Sharks will be a bit outclassed against the Devils so they’ll need some big saves to hang in.