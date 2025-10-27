Sharks Undefeated in Secret NHL Fantasy Football League, Reaves Shares Details

It’s good to have Ryan Reaves as an enforcer on your team…and it’s good to have him as your fantasy football GM.

The San Jose Sharks are part of an eight NHL team fantasy football league, along with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Philadelphia Flyers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

That’s right, eight NHL teams are competing against each other, not on the ice, but on the online gridiron. Reaves says that the Sharks are just the Sharks in this league, no clever team name.

And they’re 7-0.

Reaves co-manages the team, along with veterans Alex Nedeljkovic, Barclay Goodrow, and Tyler Toffoli. Super sophomore Macklin Celebrini, who revealed the existence of this league with Will Smith on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast recently, sat in on the draft.

“We’re bringing him along and teaching him the ropes,” Reaves joked to San Jose Hockey Now, about a Draft Day situation that resembles the Sharks’ captaincy.

Nedeljkovic says that Reaves, like he does for the San Jose Sharks, handles the nitty-gritty details of team management: “He’s the one behind the scenes, plugging in players, and whatnot.”

So what’s behind the San Jose Sharks’ undefeated record?