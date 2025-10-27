San Jose Sharks
Sharks Undefeated in Secret NHL Fantasy Football League, Reaves Shares Details
It’s good to have Ryan Reaves as an enforcer on your team…and it’s good to have him as your fantasy football GM.
The San Jose Sharks are part of an eight NHL team fantasy football league, along with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Philadelphia Flyers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.
That’s right, eight NHL teams are competing against each other, not on the ice, but on the online gridiron. Reaves says that the Sharks are just the Sharks in this league, no clever team name.
And they’re 7-0.
Reaves co-manages the team, along with veterans Alex Nedeljkovic, Barclay Goodrow, and Tyler Toffoli. Super sophomore Macklin Celebrini, who revealed the existence of this league with Will Smith on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast recently, sat in on the draft.
“We’re bringing him along and teaching him the ropes,” Reaves joked to San Jose Hockey Now, about a Draft Day situation that resembles the Sharks’ captaincy.
Nedeljkovic says that Reaves, like he does for the San Jose Sharks, handles the nitty-gritty details of team management: “He’s the one behind the scenes, plugging in players, and whatnot.”
So what’s behind the San Jose Sharks’ undefeated record?
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
The secret to winning in FF is to select players who don’t get injured.
OK, there’s more to it than that, but its a modest amount of skill and a lot of luck. Also, I’m about to go to 7-1 and in first place …
So much luck. I have a league where I’ve had a crazy amount of injuries but I’ve also been beating the bad teams on my schedule, so I’m 6-2, but I have one of the lower total scores. I get some major pieces back over the next few weeks, so I’m just hoping to hang on make the playoffs and maybe my luck keeps rolling
The pot has to be atleast 40k, I would say at least a 5k buy in if I were a betting man
Pretty sure they can’t bet.