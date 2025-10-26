San Jose Sharks
GOTTA SEE IT: Misa Scores 1st NHL Goal
MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Misa didn’t have to wait too long to score his first NHL goal.
The San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick potted his first goal in the first period of his fourth game, giving the Sharks a brief 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Wild.
Misa tucked in a loose puck, off a Timothy Liljegren foray down the flank.
Michael Misa gets his first career @NHL goal! 👏#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/DyP4rs1tkU
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 26, 2025
In the celebration, Collin Graf was clearly calling for another San Jose Sharks player to grab what will surely be a treasured memento.
Misa, actually, is working on a three-game points streak. He’s had two assists in his previous two games.
Misa’s score also is the 11-straight goal that a San Jose Sharks’ teenager has contributed to, going back to Misa’s assist to Adam Gaudette against the New York Islanders on Oct. 21. That’s the second-longest such streak in NHL history, behind only the Edmonton Oilers’ 13 in 1980-81.
18-year-old Misa has a contributed a goal and two assists to this streak, and 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini has potted four goals and four assists.
