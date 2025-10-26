Connect with us

GOTTA SEE IT: Misa Scores 1st NHL Goal

1 hour ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Misa didn’t have to wait too long to score his first NHL goal.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick potted his first goal in the first period of his fourth game, giving the Sharks a brief 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Wild.

Misa tucked in a loose puck, off a Timothy Liljegren foray down the flank.

In the celebration, Collin Graf was clearly calling for another San Jose Sharks player to grab what will surely be a treasured memento.

Misa, actually, is working on a three-game points streak. He’s had two assists in his previous two games.

Misa’s score also is the 11-straight goal that a San Jose Sharks’ teenager has contributed to, going back to Misa’s assist to Adam Gaudette against the New York Islanders on Oct. 21. That’s the second-longest such streak in NHL history, behind only the Edmonton Oilers’ 13 in 1980-81.

18-year-old Misa has a contributed a goal and two assists to this streak, and 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini has potted four goals and four assists.

Pescadito

Meesa-like!

kads

Are you the one who started that?!? You ruined my life, because I cannot say his name without thinking of that!

