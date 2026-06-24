Keegan’s Top-64 2026 Draft Prospects

There may not be a ton to say about McKenna that hasn’t already been written, but I’ll certainly try to give my thoughts. When people use the work dynamic, they often misattribute the word to a single attribute. A player is fast = a player is dynamic. A player is a great puck-handler = a player is dynamic. To me, I try to avoid the word unless I’m talking about a specific combination of things happening on the ice with a player.

Gavin McKenna is dynamic. He shifts the play with his vision, his hands and his feet that then changes the flow of the game. That’s dynamism. It’s not rushing up the wing really fast or putting a puck through a defender’s legs. It’s manipulating the play so that the actions you take with the puck open up options. McKenna is the best in the class at this. He’ll use his excellent awareness to shift play, move a defender, then connect where a teammate will be after he’s moved. When I saw future San Jose Sharks star Will Smith in 2023, I wrote:

“His handling skills are so impressive. He’s one of the few forwards on this list, or in any draft that can see how the ice will look like 2 plays ahead before he makes his move. Not, makes move, then sees teammate for pass. No. He makes his moves because the teammate will become open after he makes said move.”

That’s dynamism. That’s Gavin McKenna…but he’s even more advanced at this stage. He’s more deceptive, faster and quicker with his thinking at the NCAA level than Will Smith was in his draft year. We’ve seen how good Smith is becoming at the NHL level next to Celebrini, and whoever drafts McKenna is going to be over the moon with his playmaking in a few years time.

Sure there are concerns about his physicality, but I don’t think it’s nearly as important as some make it out to be for a player like him. He’s going to push play through other means, even if he does probably need a primary forechecker and puck-retriever on his line.

For a very brief time I moved Stenberg ahead of McKenna, but after he settled into the NCAA and started putting on highlight reel games again, playing with the confidence and swagger that he’s had his entire career, I realized that it simply will not matter soon what league he’s playing in. Gavin McKenna is a star in the making.