SJHN Daily: Gawanke To Leave Barracuda for Germany

Leon Gawanke is going home.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the San Jose Sharks are terminating the contract of Gawanke. Per the Mercury News, the German defenseman intends to sign with DEL’s Adler Mannheim.

This is a devastating blow to the San Jose Barracuda, as Gawanke leads all Barracuda defensemen with eight goals and 27 points in just 38 games.

Acquired in the summer from the Winnipeg Jets for prospect Artemi Kniazev, there was hope that Gawanke could take command of the power play for the San Jose Sharks. But after a so-so training camp, Gawanke found himself back in the AHL.

Gawanke has 43 goals and 141 points in 245 games in parts of five seasons in the AHL with the Barracuda and the Manitoba Moose. The 24-year-old has never played an NHL game.

Ironically, both he and Kniazev will return home this season. After a slow start with the Moose, Kniazev was loaned to his old KHL side Ak Bars Kazan in December.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

After being inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame, Roy Sommer shared some amazing stories of his time in San Jose.

Sharks prospect Will Smith shined on one of College Hockey’s biggest stages: The Beanpot.

Daniel Gushchin’s dad shared pictures and stories of the San Jose Sharks prospect.

San Jose’s top defense prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin spoke about the San Jose Sharks‘ immediate plan for his future at the AHL All-Star Game.

Tomas Hertl might not have won the NHL All-Star Game but it was a fun trip for the whole family.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Anthony Duclair broke ground on Broward County, Fla.’s first outdoor synthetic ice rink at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes. Even after the Florida Panthers traded him to San Jose, South Florida still has a special place in his heart.

The Sharks are hosting a watch party for next week’s clash with the Flames.

#SJSharks watch party countdown: 7️⃣ days 🎉 Hang out with @EmilyBHarlan, Danny Miller, @sjsharkie, win prizes, and watch Sharks hockey! pic.twitter.com/HaBQ5mK7Y8 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 8, 2024

Elliotte Friedman talks more about Kaapo Kahkonen as a trade target.

AROUND THE NHL…

Nick Cousins developed quite the nasty reputation lately, but his Panthers teammates back him up despite how “dirty” others say he is.

Could the Philadelphia Flyers target former star goalie Ilya Bryzgalov’s son in the upcoming NHL Draft?

Tmapa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev gave a raw and honest look into the life of an NHL player after suffering a brutal knee injury in his first game back from injured reserve.

Raw, honest Instagram post from Mikhail Sergachev after injury last night https://t.co/za0qBCCNIC pic.twitter.com/r6TCmunvgx — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 8, 2024

The future of the Arizona Coyotes may be in jeopardy.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari suffered a concussion a hit Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brendan Dillon was suspended for three games for.

Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras is out for five months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The New York Islanders are expected to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.

When will Jack Hughes be fit to return for the New Jersey Devils?