REPORT: Granlund ‘Might Bring the Best Trade Return’ on Sharks?

Not surprisingly, Mikael Granlund has hit the trade rumor circuit.

The Daily Faceoff put Granlund 15th on their Trade Targets list today, followed by fellow San Jose Sharks forwards’ Anthony Duclair, Mike Hoffman, and Kevin Labanc.

“Granlund might bring the best trade return on their roster,” Frank Seravalli said.

Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen is another San Jose Sharks player who has been prominently mentioned in trade rumors.

Granlund has come a long way since being considered a salary dump over the summer, when the Sharks acquired him, Hoffman, Jan Rutta, and a 2024 first-round pick in a three-way trade for reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, Dillon Hamaliuk, and a 2026 third-round pick.

After a rough 2022-23, the 31-year-old center has bounced back with 29 points in 38 games. That type of production and his reputation as a strong two-way pivot makes the two years remaining on his contract, this season included, at $5 million AAV seem very reasonable.

Essentially, he’s a top-six forward who plays a premium position and has a relatively-affordable contract.

Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Nashville Predators for Granlund, which could be about the best that the San Jose Sharks can hope for by the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline, if they’re so inclined to deal the veteran center. Granlund’s trade value could be hurt by how much he’s struggled both times that he’s been dealt at the Deadline, from the Minnesota Wild to Nashville in 2019, and from the Preds to Pens in 2023.

There’s also a good argument for San Jose to keep Granlund if at least that premium isn’t met. For the rebuilding Sharks, Granlund has also proven to be an invaluable mentor to the likes of young wingers William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund, who can also be just as valuable a trade chip next season, in the expiring year of his contract, as he might be now.