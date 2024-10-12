Burning Barracuda Questions: When Will Askarov Play? Could Top Prospects Still Go Back to Juniors? (+)

John McCarthy expects this edition of the San Jose Barracuda to make the playoffs.

The San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate added No. 1 center Andrew Poturalski, No. 1 defenseman Lucas Carlsson, No. 1 shutdown defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, and No. 1 goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov over the summer.

“I’m excited about the year, and I absolutely think that’s in the plan,” McCarthy said. “It’s an exciting group, from the net to the backend to the players up front.”

The Barracuda quest to snap a three-year streak out of the postseason begins on Saturday night at 6 PM at the Ontario Reign.

On the eve of opening night, McCarthy answered some big Barracuda questions: When will Askarov and Carlsson, both injured for most of training camp, return? Will top San Jose Sharks prospects Kasper Halttunen and Luca Cagnoni, who broke camp with the Barracuda, be returned to their junior clubs? Who are the Cuda captains going to be? Any sleeper prospects impress McCarthy in camp?