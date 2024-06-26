SJHN Daily: Roenick Makes Hall of Fame, Sharks Debut Fanatics Jersey

Ex-San Jose Sharks forward Jeremy Roenick will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

We also had to share this gem ✨ Jeremy Roenick and @Logancouture circa 1991. pic.twitter.com/tlw7YKS7sd — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 25, 2024

In his last two NHL seasons, Roenick scored 18 goals and 46 points in 111 games with the Sharks. In his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks, Roenick totaled 513 goals and 1,216 points in 1,363 games.

Roenick, Pavel Datsyuk, and Shea Weber will be the only male players inducted this year, with “Mr. Shark” Patrick Marleau notably omitted in his first year of eligibility. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile will also be inducted.

Marleau, the second-overall pick in 1997, tallied 566 goals and 1,197 points during his career. He is the all-time leader in games played, with 1,779.

Next year, Joe Thornton will be eligible for induction…could Jumbo and Patty be together again?

