SJHN Daily: Panthers Win Cup, Potenza Returns to Sharks, Michkov Joins Flyers

The San Jose Sharks have hired Mike Potenza as their director of high performance.

Between 2006 to 2022, Potenza was the Sharks’ strength and conditioning coach before spending the last two years as the Golden State Warriors’ director of performance.

In his new role, according to the team’s release, “Potenza will oversee the strength & conditioning and nutrition staffs and serve as a liaison to the Sharks medical training staff to ensure a streamlined collaboration between the two departments, focusing on the Sharks player’s health, training, fitness, and rehabilitation programs.”

During today’s media availability, Mike Grier said that Potenza will also have a say in the hiring of the Sharks’ next head athletic trainer.

“I don’t have to tell you, he’s one of the best people you’re ever going to meet,” Grier said of Potenza. “We’re really excited to have him. I think he’s gonna really help our strength and conditioning staff and athletic trainers on both the Sharks and Barracuda.”

