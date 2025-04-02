Warsofsky Admits Sharks Should’ve Responded More to Vatrano Injuring Mukhamadullin

Ryan Warsofsky thinks that the San Jose Sharks should’ve stood up more for Shakir Mukhamadullin.

So why didn’t they?

35 seconds into the third period on Tuesday night, the Sharks’ blueliner made a slightly late open-ice hit on Anaheim Ducks’ forward Troy Terry. Frank Vatrano took exception, taking Mukhamadullin to the boards and delivering an apparent shoulder injury.

Vatrano takes exception of Terry getting hit and takes Mukhamadullin down after Shakir hits Terry with a cross check and falls down. Teams play 4 on 4, Mukhamadullin in exceptional pain heads to the room. #TheFutureIsTeal down #FlyTogether 3-1. pic.twitter.com/EV5rQ6jsd3 — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) April 2, 2025

Somehow, the Sharks and Ducks were even up after this exchange, Mukhamadullin called for cross-checking and Vatrano for roughing, both two-minute minors each.

“It was confusing,” Warsofsky said after the San Jose Sharks‘ 4-3 shootout loss.

The next day, Warsofsky had no further clarity on the whistles.

“I thought [Mukhamadullin] kind of ran into [Terry], was probably a marginal call at best,” Warsofsky said.

But what the San Jose Sharks head coach had more clarity on?

“We don’t like what Vatrano does. We should probably handle it a little bit differently, to be honest with you,” he said.

It was 3-1 Ducks at the time, and the Sharks certainly responded on the scoreboard, tying the game with 3:14 left.

But that’s not what Warsofsky meant. He meant a physical response on Vatrano.

“You look back and you probably say, yes,” Warsofsky admitted. “But in the moment, I think we’re down a goal or two goals, we’re trying to come back and win the hockey game.”

No one stepped up physically, except maybe Tyler Toffoli, who was on the ice at the time of the incident.

After the San Jose Sharks tied the game, veteran sharpshooter Toffoli, not known for his physicality, lined up young Leo Carlsson with a big hit. Alex Killorn didn’t like it.

“We have some young players that are just trying to find their way in this league,” Warsofsky said. “Early in the year, we’d done a really good job of sticking up for teammates. Our team has changed quite heavily here, and we have to develop that again. Start to have a feel for that and learn that process that takes place. And we will. The young players will.”

That doesn’t help Mukhamadullin, who’s questionable for Thursday night’s game versus the Edmonton Oilers. The young defenseman is still being evaluated.

“We’ve talked about it since training camp,” Warsofsky said. “That’s something that, as a young group, we’re learning.”

So a problem that maybe the San Jose Sharks thought they had solved…hasn’t been.