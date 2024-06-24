What’s McGroarty Worth to Sharks? (+)

What’s Rutger McGroarty worth to the San Jose Sharks?

Last week, Elliotte Friedman reported that McGroarty wanted out of the Winnipeg Jets organization. It appears that McGroarty believes that he’s ready for the NHL, while the Jets aren’t as sure.

The 6-foot-1 winger has enjoyed a solid college career since being made the 14th-overall pick of the 2022 Draft, scoring 18 goals and 21 assists in 39 games in 2022-23, then 16 goals and 36 assists in 36 games in 2023-24 for the University of Michigan. He was also the captain of gold medal-winning Team USA side in the 2024 World Junior Championships.

There’s no doubt that McGroarty is a quality prospect…but how good? Is there a good trade fit with the San Jose Sharks?

An NHL scout, neither with the Sharks nor the Jets, opined on if there was a fit with the Sharks and…a boy like that.