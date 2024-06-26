Scouts Talk Wingers That Sharks Could Target in 2nd Round (+)

After a season from hell, the San Jose Sharks are in an enviable place heading into the 2024 Draft.

Being worst means being first in the first and second rounds.

We know what the Sharks are going to do with the No. 1 pick — welcome “home”, Macklin Celebrini! — but what will they do with the No. 33 selection?

They also have the No. 42 pick in the second round, acquired from the New Jersey Devils last year in the Timo Meier trade. And the No. 53, just acquired from the Detroit Red Wings to take on Jake Walman’s contract.

There are going to be some good centers and defensemen available in the second round — we’ve already reviewed some of the possibilities, including a center and a defenseman that the San Jose Sharks appear to be openly intrigued by.

Let’s talk now about 15 wingers, in alphabetical order, Nikita Artamonov, Andrew Basha, Igor Chernyshov, Liam Greentree, Matvei Gridin, Emil Hemming, Tanner Howe, Adam Jecho, Maxim Masse, John Mustard, Terik Parascak, Ryder Ritchie, Teddy Stiga, Yegor Surin, and Marek Vanacker.

It’s worth noting that the center or winger positions can be interchangeable. For the most part, I relied on Chris Peters’s most recent mock draft and his positional calls.

Also, some of these wingers may be long gone by the time that the San Jose Sharks pick at No. 33. On the other hand, they may also fall out of the first round.