“Holiday Inflatables” Locker Room Reaction: Best Rapper? Why Didn’t Celebrini, Smith Perform? (+)

ST. LOUIS — Ryan Warsofsky showed a special video to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday morning, before practice.

“He said he had a very important video this morning,” Jake Walman said. “And he showed that.”

Yes, that.

“Great video,” Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now, laughing.

On the 10th anniversary of the Sharks’ first holiday rap video, the team dropped sequel “Holiday Inflatables” on Wednesday, featuring Mario Ferraro, Cody Ceci, Fabian Zetterlund, William Eklund, Jack Thompson, Nico Sturm, Randy Hahn, and now-Colorado Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and SJ Sharkie also made special appearances.

After practice, SJHN caught up with a number of Sharks to get their vote for favorite rapper, why some didn’t participate, and find out why Celebrini and Smith didn’t rap.