San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: New Lines? More Game-Time Decisions? Mukhamadullin Will Play Tomorrow
ST. LOUIS — Ryan Warsofsky said not to make too much of Wednesday’s practice lines.
But the San Jose Sharks bench boss is certainly considering changes for Thursday’s tilt against the St. Louis Blues.
Here’s how the Sharks lined up at practice, courtesy of Hall of Famer Dan Rusanowsky:
Kovalenko-Celebrini-Toffoli
Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund
Goodrow-Wennberg-Kunin
Eklund-Sturm-Dellandrea
Smith (orange)
Walman-Liljegren
Ferraro-Liljegren
Mukhamadullin-Rutta
Thrun-Vlasic
No, Timothy Liljegren did not clone himself.
Cody Ceci and Carl Grundstrom are sick; both are game-time decisions.
Warsofsky said Will Smith, day-to-day upper-body injury, is progressing. Smith, on IR, is not eligible to play tomorrow.
Again, Warsofsky cautioned that these lines could change tomorrow.
He did confirm that Shakir Mukhamadullin will make his San Jose Sharks’ season debut against the Blues.
What’s he looking for from the 6-foot-3 top prospect?
“Simple puck-moving, hard to play against,” Warsofsky said. “A big guy that has some length and some range, take away time and space, keep his game extremely simple.”
Mukhamadullin missed all of San Jose Sharks training camp with a lower-body injury, making his season debut on Oct. 30 with the Barracuda.
After a slow start, according to Warsofsky’s reports, Mukhamadullin’s play has been improving, culminating with his best game of the season in the Cuda’s most recent outing, a 2-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 8.
“He was being more assertive, I think he was defending with a purpose. He was more confident with the puck, he was defending with physicality, taking away time and space,” Warsofsky said. “That’s what he’s all about.”
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Excellent article as always! 🙂 I am curious about the lines and how they end up for tomorrow’s practice, but have to admit I am not a big fan of what was reported from practice today. On positive note, I do like having our new acquisition Kovalenko with Celebrini and Toffoli though. Mainly because of the kind of game he plays and seeing how well it fits with those two players. Very interested in seeing how Shakir and the newly acquired goalie plays as well. It sure has been an interesting season so far and it does not appear that… Read more »
@sheng – how do you pronounce “Liljegren“?
I caught part of the CAR broadcast and Maniscalo was saying that Lilly has his name written out differently in San Jose vs TOR. According to Maniscalo, in TOR, he had it “Lil-gren” (or something like that)
and in SJS he has it as “Lil-ja-gren”
What is the correct pronunciation?
OR, maybe it wasn’t a clone doing the rushes – it was his evil Lil-gren bizarro twin!!!!
I’ve been curious about that too – a guy on my roller hockey team and I were just talking about that like a week ago.
eliteprospects has pronunciation, but you will need account
Props to Will Smith, this lineup misses his presence and skill.
Why are they pulling Eklund away from Granlund and putting him on the 4th line (vs Canes and now Blues)?