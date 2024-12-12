Why Brind’Amour Thinks Warsofsky Is ‘Great Fit’ for Sharks’ Rebuild (+)

But head coach Ryan Warsofsky has taken a lot from Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, who has guided Carolina to six consecutive playoff appearances and first-round victories. Warsofsky wants similar, consistent success in San Jose.

“I know people say, ‘Oh, they haven’t won a Stanley Cup,'” Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now in Raleigh on Tuesday. “I mean, if you look at every team that has won Stanley Cups, they all go through their ups and downs of getting there. I think this team has another chance to win a Stanley Cup this year because of the foundation that [Brind’Amour’s] put in [place.]”

After helping the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays to a Kelly Cup Finals appearance, Warsofsky joined the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate in 2018. Warsofsky won two Calder Cups with the organization, one as an assistant coach and one as a head coach. Brind’Amour, who was brought in as the Carolina Hurricanes’ head coach around the same time, took notice.

“I think [Warsofsky is] very astute,” Brind’Amour said. “Man, he was a worker. He wanted to take in all the information he could … He was very personable. We really liked him.”