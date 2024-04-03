Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Sharks’ First-Round Pick To Make AHL Debut Tonight

Published

9 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

The San Jose Sharks aren’t playing tonight, but there’s appointment viewing anyway for fans at 7 PM.

Filip Bystedt, the San Jose Sharks’ 2022 first-round pick, will be making his North American pro debut for the San Jose Barracuda.

The Barracuda are on the road against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena.

Bystedt will wear No. 21.

Bystedt, the 27th pick of the 2022 Draft, is a 6-foot-4 center, most recently with the SHL’s Linkoping.

Last season, Bystedt won SHL Rookie of the Year with seven goals and 13 assists in 45 games. He also impressed internationally, tying for the team lead on Sweden with 10 points at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

Bystedt’s production, however, plateaued this year, with eight goals and nine assists in 47 SHL games, and an unremarkable showing at the 2024 WJCs. Sweden did win a silver medal.

Regardless, the San Jose Sharks have high hopes that Bystedt can evolve into a reliable two-way middle-six center in the coming years.

The San Jose Barracuda also visit the Coachella Valley Firebirds this Thursday and the Ontario Reign this Saturday.

Bystedt is set to make his home debut next Wednesday night against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
genadinik

Exciting – the lineups are out and I see he is the 1st line center. I wonder if it’s too much pressure for his first game.

0
Reply
brucellus

…and with 10 minutes left to go in the game, and having already scored two goals, let’s hope the pressure to get the hattie isn’t too much.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously