San Jose Sharks
Sharks’ First-Round Pick To Make AHL Debut Tonight
The San Jose Sharks aren’t playing tonight, but there’s appointment viewing anyway for fans at 7 PM.
Filip Bystedt, the San Jose Sharks’ 2022 first-round pick, will be making his North American pro debut for the San Jose Barracuda.
The Barracuda are on the road against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena.
Bystedt will wear No. 21.
Coming soon 👀 @sjbarracuda l @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/8m6cQwVYMH
— Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) April 3, 2024
Bystedt, the 27th pick of the 2022 Draft, is a 6-foot-4 center, most recently with the SHL’s Linkoping.
Last season, Bystedt won SHL Rookie of the Year with seven goals and 13 assists in 45 games. He also impressed internationally, tying for the team lead on Sweden with 10 points at the 2023 World Junior Championships.
Bystedt’s production, however, plateaued this year, with eight goals and nine assists in 47 SHL games, and an unremarkable showing at the 2024 WJCs. Sweden did win a silver medal.
Regardless, the San Jose Sharks have high hopes that Bystedt can evolve into a reliable two-way middle-six center in the coming years.
The San Jose Barracuda also visit the Coachella Valley Firebirds this Thursday and the Ontario Reign this Saturday.
Bystedt is set to make his home debut next Wednesday night against the Henderson Silver Knights.
Exciting – the lineups are out and I see he is the 1st line center. I wonder if it’s too much pressure for his first game.
…and with 10 minutes left to go in the game, and having already scored two goals, let’s hope the pressure to get the hattie isn’t too much.