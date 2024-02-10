San Jose Sharks
What Will Healthy Sharks Roster Look Like? (+)
The San Jose Sharks, 51 games into the season, might finally be healthy for the first time this year.
Today, after a nine-day layoff, four of the five players that they have on IR, Mario Ferraro, Mikael Granlund, Henry Thrun, and Givani Smith took part in a get the rust off scrimmage.
Only defenseman Matt Benning, out for the season with a hip injury, will remain on the IR if Ferraro, Granlund, Thrun, and Smith come off.
Of course, that would force the San Jose Sharks to make some roster moves, because that’s going to be 26 healthy players for a 23-man roster.
San Jose already started the roster-clearing process before the break, sending down star prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin to participate in the AHL All-Star Game. He’ll remain down there for now.
Here’s my guess for how the rest of the roster will look, if entirely healthy, by the Sharks’ first game back on Feb. 14. Keep in mind, at this moment, this is entirely speculative.
