Who Did Cardwell Watch & Learn From on Sharks, in NHL Playoffs? (+)

Ethan Cardwell knows what he has to do to stick in the NHL.

That is, judging by the players that he’s watched most closely in the playoffs and on the San Jose Sharks.

Cardwell’s path to the NHL has not been easy. He was passed over in his first Draft-eligible year before being selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round of the 2021 Draft. As a result, it’s not surprising that the players he’s attempting to model his game after haven’t had an easy road to the NHL either.

San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy also offered his insights on a junior habit that Cardwell is still working on.