Matt Davis on Why He Signed With Barracuda, Prejudice Against Smaller Goalies, Cousin Dillon Brooks (+)

LOS ANGELES — Matt Davis appears to be a real 6-foot-1.

Listed heights are sometimes fudged, when it comes to so-called undersized players.

“If that means you have to prove yourself a little more, then so be it,” the just-inked San Jose Barracuda goalie told San Jose Hockey Now on Saturday. Davis is signed for the 2025-26 campaign.

Davis has been proving doubters wrong his entire life, most recently the last two seasons as the University of Denver’s starter.

In 2023-24, he posted a 23-5-3 record with a .917 Save % and was named the Frozen Four’s Most Outstanding Player, leading the Pioneers to the 2024 national championship.

This year, he once again took Denver to the Frozen Four, losing in the semi-finals to champion Western Michigan, going 29-10-1 with a .924 Save %.

Davis spoke with SJHN about why he signed with the Barracuda, talking with former Denver teammate Magnus Chrona about the San Jose Sharks organization, the prejudice that smaller goalies face, why David Carle would be a good NHL head coach, and his relationship with cousin and Houston Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks.