San Jose Sharks
Sharks Pull Out Line Blender, But Shuffle Out of Edmonton With 5-3 Loss
EDMONTON — The San Jose Sharks visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.
Dmitry Orlov and Pavol Regenda and Kiefer Sherwood scored, but the Sharks lost 5-3.
Period 1
Klingberg penalty: Oilers PP still dominant despite rest of their game missing, not the way that San Jose Sharks want to start. Oilers will miss Draisaitl. McDavid finds Savoie for a cross-slot one-timer, Nedeljkovic there.
3 in: Celebrini just yo-yo’ed (Jason) Dickinson up high in a tight box., making space for himself down slot. Wonder if Oil will hard-match him against Mack.
4 in: Misa good effort on Frederic, who might think he has an easy out after Eklund turnover, he doesn’t. That’s what you gotta do as F3.
Orlov goal: Good job by Sherwood, not a great puck touch by him on one side, bobble and loses it, but he doesn’t give in defensively, he blocks ahead a (Jason) Dickinson NZ pass, which turns a potential Oilers’ outnumbered into a Sharks’ outnumbered. Regenda does a good job getting in Walman’s way, Walman was trying to recover. Walman fell, could’ve been interference? Either way, Regenda does what you’re supposed to do, fill the center lane.
Nugent-Hopkins goal: You gotta be aggressive, but you can’t keep giving the Oilers’ power play chances. McDavid with MVP stuff there, causes Goodrow to lose a stick, then beats Ostapchuk, going from one side of high slot to the other, cross-slot pass to Nugent-Hopkins all alone.
Murphy goal: Point shot off draw, looks clean, Misa looks like only traffic. Ned may want that back, but he doesn’t look like he saw it.
Podkolzin goal: (Sam) Dickinson has it along the wall, but he loses it to forechecker behind him. There was one Oiler on Dickinson, but then Henrique swoops behind him. Wonder if Misa should’ve helped more with Henrique there. Yup, Remenda saw it the same way. But turnover up the middle instead of along the wall, Podkolzin blasts it. Misa there defensively, you contain turnover at least, keep it from middle. Instead, Misa was thinking offense, was on wrong side of puck. I think you want a save one out of these last two goals, too.
1 left: San Jose Sharks start rolling with forecheck, will need more of that and fewer penalties rest of game.
Period 2
Aggressive use of timeout there by Knoblauch, never seen that. Timeout to, I guess, review video to see if puck went out clean from Oilers and delay of game deserved or not. Then coach’s challenge of delay of game. Knoblauch wins it, and big picture, I understand preventing San Jose Sharks power play chokes out potential momentum. But aggressive use of a precious resource.
2 in: Leddy has to be play faster there, Henrique right on top of him on the forecheck. Loses it, nothing comes from it, but he’s got to play quicker to stay in the league. I thought Leddy’s first was fine, but of course, lots of eyes on him tonight.
5 in: Sharks 6-2 shots so far in this period, they’re tilting the ice more, this next goal going to mean a lot for momentum either way, I think.
6 in: Good keep-in by Ferraro, mixed-up line there of Misa, Sherwood, and Celebrini causes chaos.
Regenda goal: Regenda doing Regenda things! Tips Ferraro shot. Sharks pushing play with these new lines.
9 in: I think Smith has gone to the fourth line, Celebrini was on the line with Goodrow, but I think Celebrini just took Ostapchuk’s spot, double-shifted himself.
Sherwood goal: Good bounce for the Sharks! An Oiler had broken his stick off the draw, Nurse point shot deflects and rims past Murphy, Sherwood jumps on the loose puck for a blueline to blueline breakaway.
3 left: What a Sherwood feed to Regenda in front. Huge Ingram save.
Best I can tell, these are new #SJSharks lines in 2nd:
Graf-Celebrini-Misa-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Sherwood-Gaudette-Regenda
Goodrow-Ostapchuk
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Desharnais
Dickinson-Leddy
Main thing seems to be Misa not at C, Smith swinging around, D changes
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 18, 2026
Period 3
Celebrini penalty: On McDavid, Celebrini protests, but that’s a trip. Huge kill upcoming.
1 in: Huge Desharnais block on Bouchard.
Celebrini should watch McDavid PP tape this summer. Like McDavid has so much aura on the PP, to put it one way, so much a nexus, creates so much for his teammates.
Jones goal: Klingberg there, but he can’t eliminate Jones. That was, by the way, now Celebrini centering Smith and Graf.
Hyman goal: Similar to the last goal, soft net front play. Not as direct as Klingberg vs. Jones, but Wennberg can’t contain Hyman. Starts with what I’d call unremarkable defensive zone coverage, Oilers were moving the puck at will. This hurts because you threw so much to come back, great effort there.
4 left: Klingberg slips and falls on pass back to point, Nedeljkovic huge breakaway save.
Noteworthy on San Jose Sharks’ 6-on-5, no Smith: It was Orlov-Celebrini-Sherwood-Regenda-Eklund-Wennberg.
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Warsy out here playing 4d chess while everyone else is playing hockey
Yeah, coach 101 put out your best players, IOW sit Goody, Leddy and other dead wood if you want points instead of respecting vets while disrespecting better youngsters.
That goes for the §hitty reffing, too. Edmonton trips/holds s/b called, likewise too many men.
Goody wasn’t the problem in this one. Dude had some pretty important blocks and other plays on the pK.
Surprise, surprise, surprise, Leddy is in the lineup & the Sharks lose. Who could have possibly predicted that? EVERYONE!
Dude sucks but War-Lose-sky decides he’s the answer to make the defense better. What a joke…
But we must remain positive & cheerful, because we’re not Debbie- Downers or Negative Nancys who shout “We’re doomed, we’ll never make it” or are we?
You decide…
Wasn’t really on Leddy, he was mostly ok, I felt
Don’t matter. Just the fact he WAS in the lineup guarantees a L. Sharks have won maybe twice with him playing.
Yup. Leddy was actually competent. Don’t blame him. Misa should sit after his last couple games.
Agree. Leddy wasn’t the issue. Some good, some not (sometimes on the same shift).
Gotta think Mukh wants out. Klingberg isn’t helping.
A 4pt road trip, feels like points left behind after winning 2 of 3 in really tough barns
I think you and the others are being too emotional about Shak. He sat one game. I seriously doubt he wants out. I’ve detailed all this before. I would bet a ton that you and the Shakistans are way more worked up than Shak is .
I don’t think he wants out, but he sure as shit ain’t happy sitting.
more importantly, as Sharkistan first, and Shakistan second, we were obviously missing his specific skill set on the ice today. And his benching didn’t exactly breath life into the team either.
You simply can’t know his mind set. See you’re viewing this from the wrong angle. This benching was more than likely done to keep his confidence from snowballing. It had nothing to do with breathing life into the team, it had more to do with keeping him from becoming the next Micro Mueller. Shak has shown repeatedly to not have the mental fortitude of some of the younger guys. When he gets off his game he struggles to get it back. He isn’t the guy who can just play thru it.
Yeah, Bambi has looked a bit off. I think he needs more touches as he’s looked real good with more ice time but he’s just so diminutive muscle-wise.
Leddy was fine. Don’t really understand putting him in over Shak as Shak offers more than Leddy from a breakout/offense perspective but Leddy was totally fine this game. Really need some life in the bottom 6. Maybe some fresh Cuda legs, or something?
Sometimes it’s simple a reset. You were playing good, game is drifting, give some coaching on what is drifting and watch a game from the stands. Then get back in. I think Shak sits more than Dicky for the simple reason that Dicky is stronger mentally. Similar to what they rarely say Graf. I don’t think Shak shakes on bad plays as easily. Like the brilliant coach Lasso says, be a bumble bee. One of the greatest skills in sports. And no one’s memory is shorter than Cele.
Goldfish, man, goldfish!
Oh shit you’re fuckin right! I haven’t watched it in a while! 🤣 Well, I’ll never forget again.
Not saying putting Leddy in was the right call, but Sharks lost last game minus Leddy.
+/- 0, 4 blocks, 3 SOG.
It’s his aura that caused the loss.
Well, my man Ned didn’t have his sharpest game tonight but Warso must go. This was a poorly coached game.
lol! You won’t know good or bad coaching if it slapped you in the face.
Sooo… What I saw was Misa looking overwhelmed and lost in the defensive zone. A lot. Hard to defend a cycle as a defenseman when you’ve got a couple forwards not actually contributing in their own zone. It’s just plus minus but Misa was -4 (!!!) and Regenda was +3. Crazy…
Warsofsky is actually giving Misa a lot responsibility for a 18 year old rookie who missed a lot of the season. Dickinson logged 21 minutes apparently, also getting a lot of responsibility.
Misa was not up to the task. Don’t know if he was tired or in awe but that was pickup style defensive coverage.
He sure was overwhelmed and my only hope is they use this as a teaching point for him. He is definately part of the future and when he learns that part of the game, Misa will amazing.
Oh jeez I’m not saying he’s shit, but he’s not ready for this intensity. That was a different level once the Oil turned up the heat and he wasn’t ready. He’s just a rookie. He’ll be fine but he’s maybe not as ready as some of us thought. There’s a reason they limit his minutes.
I never thought you had anything really negative to say on Misa, he is just young and learning. He is an 18 year old kid (or is he 19 now)? I never indicated or thought you though the was shit. I was actually agreeing with you, not sure where you thought I was being negative .
You started talking about him being part of the future like I was shit canning him. I mean of course he’s part of the future. Unless the Sharks luck into the next Makar, he’s going to be the 2nd best player on the Sharks for a decade.
Hope the Edmonton press rips on War-lose-sky for such bone-headed coaching.
Hey Mikey (GMMG), might want to start your HC search early, just saying…
lol! He’s not getting fired. Well, let me say it’s highly unlikely. Not after this points turn around from last season.
Yes, he’s single handedly responsible for the greatness of Macklin, huh?. Any team would have benefitted by Macklin’s game and has nothing to do with Warso’s influence. The guy makes mistakes quite regularly. Now he’s mixing lines and guessing at what changes he can make. Misa, so out of place this game. Leddy starting over Mukh. Insane.
lol! Ok buddy, time to shush. Valium is your friend. What a spaz…🤣
@SnarkFan – lighten up Francis.
I agree with where you’re coming from but not where you’re going. The thing is most games the team is playing hard for him. that’s super important and what makes him a good coach. tonight, specifically in the third, was a bit of a deviation from that norm. I think benching Muk did not send the message to the team he was hoping for.
Again, you’re way overestimating the effect Shaks benching has on the team.
Shitty bday for Smitty. He has disappeared offensively at least in terms of results these past several games and has not seemed to be himself since the Olympics?
Warso is calling him out and rightfully so.
Hope he can heal whatever is ailing his game
Maybe I’m just learning that he really ain’t that good overall as an NHL player at least not yet 🤷🏻♂️
When the Oilers put their foot on our throats in the third period it was because they had 3 guys on the puck in the corners aka puck support, they swarmed pucks with numbers. Will smith stands around or circles around waiting for his teammates to win battles.
Yup.
disappointing but oh well
lets try to win in spite of him 😂
He’s growing like the other prospects. Consider that the other 1st round pick from Smiths draft hasn’t even played a single NHL game yet. Just chill, give him time. He’s too early to be freakin over Smiths game.
Don’t need that kinda behavior if we’re trying to build a winner. Everyone needs to do the dirty work!
Sheng had a bunch of scouts on in the year we drafted Smith.
One scout was outside the norm and said Smith was a 3rd line sort, and then acknowledged he always seems to show up on the scoresheet. I see both of these things. His game, the scoring related offense (shooting, passing) is really good. The rest of his game is wanting.
I keep coming back to moving him to center and allow him to really mature in his game. Give him more responsibility and learn what it really takes to succeed in this league.
The offensive talent is more than 3rd line. But maybe he is one-dimensional. I’m not sure moving him to center will necessarily improve him, but getting him away from Celebrini will certainly reveal what kind of player you really have.
What’s worse than one-dimensional might be lack of compete.
I think it’ll make him work harder.
He has fist line hands and vision just seems lazy and scared to me and to a lesser extent selfish in terms of offensive glory. I just don’t like that attitude and hope he grows out of it sooner rather than later 🤷🏻♂️
He’s an elite set up guy. That’s the exact opposite of selfish.
Warso seems to not like this idea, eh?
The one scout got fired for smoking crack, I heard.
In all seriousness, I think Smith at C is a super smart move and was the case until Misa fell in their lap. The only thing that makes sense to me is Misa only wanted C and that pushed them to make Smith a winger. Was such a 180 after Misa was drafted.
I think Smith would be the better C than Misa, personally. We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I totally agree with your logic
The center has to have a strong motor and literally has the most defensive responsibilities of the forwards. In what universe does that sound like Will smith?
If you’re attached to Celebrini, its harder to develop your overall game.
If you are given a line to run, you need to learn responsibility and have to grow your game. You certainly see more warts and issues.
Smith needs to grow his game. Its incredibly important to the team’s future.
He’s very talented and needs to become the best player he can become.
Similar with Misa. Fortunately, he’s played in the right sort of situations. There are times he’ll be overwhelmed — its fine to be comfortable with that.
There have been plenty of great offense only centers. Shit the guy with the most point ever was horrific defensively. He just always had the puck so no one could score on him.
The universe wherein a player develops. Pavelski, Hertl, etc. all started off at W before the eventual move to C. There’s countless other examples as well. Will Smith just turned 21 and is in his first full season. Give it time.
Obviously that was the plan prior to drafting Misa. They even said it publicly.
I have to disagree on Smith being a better center. Misa is just a better player and probably will be for their entire career. Next year I expect him to be zone entry monster similar to Cele. He’s got the wheels, the hands and most importantly the brain. And he’s going to get big. Smith is too much like the other skilled wingers, Kuch, Breadman etc… he just needs patience and coaching.
You want him to play center? No… way… why is this the first I’m hearing of this? Brilliant!!!😉
Warso hasn’t a clue what to do with Smith at this point. He’ll probably start toying with replacing Graf with Regenda or Cherny. Smith doesn’t seem to have an NHL level defensive game and shies away from real contact. He might make a good trading chip in the future.
Jeff, go to your room, the adults are talking. Well let you know when you can come out.
Watching this team handle the puck (if you could call it that) in their own zone tonight had me reminiscing about the ’23-’24 Sharks, the Bad News Bears, and a few other very random things.
If we miss the playoffs, I will sleep just fine knowing its a higher pick in a draft loaded with defense. But if it ends up that way, it still would’ve been nice to drag the Oilers out of the postseason with us.
I’d like to see them make the playoffs this season in spite of me thinking they are a marginal team with poor coaching. Their puck control is some of the worst I’ve ever seen. This is a basic skill that any team should have. Without it, there’s not much hope for winning hockey.
Yeah, I am incapable of rooting for them to lose or miss the playoffs. But I can cope with the losses a bit easier knowing it could end up benefiting them in the long run.
Agreed. Not too late to go on a run. Sharks are 3 games in hand on the Ducks who lead the division and they’re only 7 points behind. That’s how tight the standings are.
That might be the angriest I have ever seen/felt Warso in a postgame presser 🤔
Anyone who thinks a guys who’s won as much as he has at every other level isn’t doing everything he can to get this below average roster to play the right way is out to lunch.
Agreed. Noone expects coaches to be happy after a loss, but part of their job is being respectful when answering (even dumb) questions. Giving one word 12 year child whiny bratty responses is not professional IMO.
Gosh who was that one dude was a total X factor last time we played the oilers? Had crazy save, the GWG and was just overall a baller on D. Can’t remember his name. Some long Russian name. Man the Sharks really missed him tonight. Anyways. Leddy wasn’t good, but still the 4th best dman tonight. Ned could saved a couple more, but also could’ve let in a couple more. Smith and Misa were atrocious. Misa gets a pass, Smith is just underwhelming at this point. Warsy should bench himself for a game. Sharks showed up late again. The first… Read more »
The 3rd was a clinic on the difference in talent and depth between the rosters. I think the oilers 3rd pair D would be the Sharks first pair. I’ll keep saying it…. The Sharks 1st pair is Klingberg and Orlov. Ferraro is on the 2nd pair. That’s the very definition of over leveraged.
Smith gets a pass too. He’s in his 2nd year, missed part of each with injury and his last name ain’t Celly. He’s better than Patty or almost every other Shark most of us love at this age. Many weren’t even in the NHL at this point.
If the point you are making is that Klinger should not be on the top pairing then yes. I agree.
I may be in the minority but Patty drove me crazy, so I would hope that Smith is better. Smith needs to do more of the things that other players are (allegedly) required to do to stay in the line up.
Smith already has more offensive ability than Patty. Once I saw what kind of player he was I didn’t love him the way other fans did. I agreed with Rhoenik. Easy to play forever and not miss games if you never hit anyone. Only reason he ended up with great counting stats in the end was getting to play on PP1 with Jumbo and eventually his wing at 5v5. as far as Klinger and the D. The point is none of them should be playing the minutes and deployments they are. Even Dicky. Shak is a 3rd pair developing D.… Read more »
Was happy to see Warsofsky use the line blender a bunch. In most cases, I prefer limited blending (swap one person with another) as opposed to completely blending things up. But it was time for this. This is a young team with a lot to learn and constant change isn’t useful. But once in a while, its good to give everyone a new situation and see how they handle it. I know this game mattered a lot in the standings, but at times you have to shake things up. This was that time. I suspect the lines will look meaningfully… Read more »
Let’s hope Smith is on a different line.
Not a warso lover/hater or one for Mukh either.
That said I am just surprised that it was Leddy getting the nod with how little he’s played. I also thought Mukh was building momentum in a good way.
Anyway, I love Smitty and think he has elite offensive vision and play making, maybe even more so than Mack who just is so fast and skilled he can just do it himself.
I feel like Smitty has that dawg in him somewhere and we need it to come out.