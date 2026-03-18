Sharks Pull Out Line Blender, But Shuffle Out of Edmonton With 5-3 Loss

EDMONTON — The San Jose Sharks visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Dmitry Orlov and Pavol Regenda and Kiefer Sherwood scored, but the Sharks lost 5-3.

Period 1

Klingberg penalty: Oilers PP still dominant despite rest of their game missing, not the way that San Jose Sharks want to start. Oilers will miss Draisaitl. McDavid finds Savoie for a cross-slot one-timer, Nedeljkovic there.

3 in: Celebrini just yo-yo’ed (Jason) Dickinson up high in a tight box., making space for himself down slot. Wonder if Oil will hard-match him against Mack.

4 in: Misa good effort on Frederic, who might think he has an easy out after Eklund turnover, he doesn’t. That’s what you gotta do as F3.

Orlov goal: Good job by Sherwood, not a great puck touch by him on one side, bobble and loses it, but he doesn’t give in defensively, he blocks ahead a (Jason) Dickinson NZ pass, which turns a potential Oilers’ outnumbered into a Sharks’ outnumbered. Regenda does a good job getting in Walman’s way, Walman was trying to recover. Walman fell, could’ve been interference? Either way, Regenda does what you’re supposed to do, fill the center lane.

Nugent-Hopkins goal: You gotta be aggressive, but you can’t keep giving the Oilers’ power play chances. McDavid with MVP stuff there, causes Goodrow to lose a stick, then beats Ostapchuk, going from one side of high slot to the other, cross-slot pass to Nugent-Hopkins all alone.

Murphy goal: Point shot off draw, looks clean, Misa looks like only traffic. Ned may want that back, but he doesn’t look like he saw it.

Podkolzin goal: (Sam) Dickinson has it along the wall, but he loses it to forechecker behind him. There was one Oiler on Dickinson, but then Henrique swoops behind him. Wonder if Misa should’ve helped more with Henrique there. Yup, Remenda saw it the same way. But turnover up the middle instead of along the wall, Podkolzin blasts it. Misa there defensively, you contain turnover at least, keep it from middle. Instead, Misa was thinking offense, was on wrong side of puck. I think you want a save one out of these last two goals, too.

1 left: San Jose Sharks start rolling with forecheck, will need more of that and fewer penalties rest of game.

Period 2

Aggressive use of timeout there by Knoblauch, never seen that. Timeout to, I guess, review video to see if puck went out clean from Oilers and delay of game deserved or not. Then coach’s challenge of delay of game. Knoblauch wins it, and big picture, I understand preventing San Jose Sharks power play chokes out potential momentum. But aggressive use of a precious resource.

2 in: Leddy has to be play faster there, Henrique right on top of him on the forecheck. Loses it, nothing comes from it, but he’s got to play quicker to stay in the league. I thought Leddy’s first was fine, but of course, lots of eyes on him tonight.

5 in: Sharks 6-2 shots so far in this period, they’re tilting the ice more, this next goal going to mean a lot for momentum either way, I think.

6 in: Good keep-in by Ferraro, mixed-up line there of Misa, Sherwood, and Celebrini causes chaos.

Regenda goal: Regenda doing Regenda things! Tips Ferraro shot. Sharks pushing play with these new lines.

9 in: I think Smith has gone to the fourth line, Celebrini was on the line with Goodrow, but I think Celebrini just took Ostapchuk’s spot, double-shifted himself.

Sherwood goal: Good bounce for the Sharks! An Oiler had broken his stick off the draw, Nurse point shot deflects and rims past Murphy, Sherwood jumps on the loose puck for a blueline to blueline breakaway.

3 left: What a Sherwood feed to Regenda in front. Huge Ingram save.

Best I can tell, these are new #SJSharks lines in 2nd: Graf-Celebrini-Misa-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Sherwood-Gaudette-Regenda

Goodrow-Ostapchuk Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Desharnais

Dickinson-Leddy Main thing seems to be Misa not at C, Smith swinging around, D changes — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 18, 2026

Period 3

Celebrini penalty: On McDavid, Celebrini protests, but that’s a trip. Huge kill upcoming.

1 in: Huge Desharnais block on Bouchard.

Celebrini should watch McDavid PP tape this summer. Like McDavid has so much aura on the PP, to put it one way, so much a nexus, creates so much for his teammates.

Jones goal: Klingberg there, but he can’t eliminate Jones. That was, by the way, now Celebrini centering Smith and Graf.

Hyman goal: Similar to the last goal, soft net front play. Not as direct as Klingberg vs. Jones, but Wennberg can’t contain Hyman. Starts with what I’d call unremarkable defensive zone coverage, Oilers were moving the puck at will. This hurts because you threw so much to come back, great effort there.

4 left: Klingberg slips and falls on pass back to point, Nedeljkovic huge breakaway save.

Noteworthy on San Jose Sharks’ 6-on-5, no Smith: It was Orlov-Celebrini-Sherwood-Regenda-Eklund-Wennberg.