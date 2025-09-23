Orlov on Mukhamadullin, When Celebrini Tried To Dangle Him (+)

Dmitry Orlov and Macklin Celebrini remember each other well.

Celebrini almost managed a dangle on Orlov, then with the Carolina Hurricanes, last season. They’ve laughed about it already.

“He tried to dangle me behind my stick and get away from me, but I stopped him a little bit short,” the 34-year-old defenseman said on Thursday. “When you play against good skill players, you’ll have to always be aware of what they’re doing, make sure they’re not past you.”

The left-hander, who signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the San Jose Sharks this past off-season, will be expected to take on a major role in the team’s defense. He and his family are also looking forward to the new start moving across the country from Carolina after spending his entire career on the East Coast.

Orlov spoke on how moving to San Jose has gone, his thoughts on new teammates Celebrini and Shakir Mukhamadullin, and what the San Jose Sharks need to improve upon this year.