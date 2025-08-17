SJHN Daily: Pavelski’s Jersey Won’t Be Retired Next Year, Rookie Faceoff Schedule Finalized

Former San Jose Sharks player John Scott appeared to reveal that Joe Pavelski’s jersey would be retired by the team this upcoming season.

Scott mentioned it to William Eklund during an interview on his Dropping The Gloves Podcast.

“I think Pavs is getting his jersey retired,” Scott said around the 29-minute mark.

But contrary to Scott’s claim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now confirmed Pavelski’s No. 8 will not be joining Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau’s numbers up in the rafters during the 2025-26 season.

Checked around, can say with 100 percent certainty that the Sharks AREN’T retiring Joe Pavelski’s jersey next season — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) August 16, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is not happy about his contract buyout.

All about the San Jose Sharks‘ new agreement with the City of San Jose to continue playing in San Jose until 2051. City council has to vote on the agreement on Aug. 26.

What are the San Jose Sharks hoping to get from John Klingberg?

Other Sharks News…

The Sharks’ schedule for the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff is official.

How Will Smith improved his ability to play through contact.

Brodie Brazil broke down the additions of Ryan Reaves and Nick Leddy.

Oh my talent! Introducing this season's celebration game logos made in partnership with local artists 🎨 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 14, 2025

NEW "Offseason Check In" with Mario Ferraro, who chats with our @TedRameyMedia about his offseason, and getting ready for the new season. Available now! #SJSharks

iTunes: https://t.co/Gwz02hBtge

Spotify: https://t.co/z4PysRfunL

Sharks + SAP Center App pic.twitter.com/pSzAi7caRd — Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) August 14, 2025

Around the NHL…

Nazem Kadri wants a chance to play for Team Canada at the Olympics.

NHL Network named Cale Makar the No. 1 defenseman in the NHL. Quinn Hughes landed in second.

Baltimore Orioles infielder Coby Mayo is repping the Florida Panthers on his cleats.

Just how bad is the Detroit Red Wings‘ post-season drought historically?

NHL hopefuls are keeping dreams alive after 3ICE tournament.

Nico Sturm spent his day with the Stanley Cup in Germany.

The Tampa Bay Lightning unveiled a new name for their arena.