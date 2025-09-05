San Jose Sharks
Why Did Sharks Acquire Carey Price’s Contract?
The San Jose Sharks have acquired Carey Price.
Well, Price’s contract, that is.
The future Hall of Famer, 38, who hasn’t played since Apr. 2022, had a $10.5 million AAV cap hit in the coming season, the last year of his contract. The Montreal Canadiens need cap space, while the San Jose Sharks do not.
So the Sharks acquired Price and his $10.5 million AAV, along with a 2026 fifth-round pick, for prospect Gannon Laroque, whose career has been derailed by injuries.
San Jose will owe Price just $2 million cash (mostly covered by insurance), after Montreal paid their 2005 No. 5 selection a $5.5 million signing bonus on Sept. 1.
So why would the San Jose Sharks help out the Habs? According to Puckpedia, the Canadiens now have about $4.57 million cap space, while the Sharks still have $9.24 million, even counting the ticketed-for-IR contracts of Price and Logan Couture ($8 million AAV).
In short, San Jose has tons of cap space, and cap space isn’t as valuable as it used to be with a rising salary cap, now $95.5 million and exploding. And Montreal, while they were over the cap with Price, could’ve simply put him back on LTIR, as they’ve done in recent years. But this move gives them more cap flexibility this year and next.
Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now gave SJHN more context:
“Montreal could have simply put Price on LTIR to solve the issue. But, it would have meant that their cap space wouldn’t accrue (LTIR funds are different from regular cap space).
“So, they wanted to move Price, but they weren’t in a position where they had to move him.
“This also ensures the Sharks can trade some of their players at the Deadline without worrying about the cap floor. So it works out for everyone.”
This move, however, doesn’t help the San Jose Sharks’ other crunch. They’ve got acres of cap space, but right now, after Price and Laroque’s contracts cancel each other out, they’re still at 49 of the 50 allowed NHL contracts.
This isn’t counting Sam Dickinson and Michael Misa’s contracts, which will count toward the 50 if both prospects burn off a year of their entry-level contracts — or in Misa’s case, prospective ELC — once they play their 10th NHL game this coming season.
In short, the Sharks need to have another move up their sleeve if they want to prepare for Misa and Dickinson to play full-time for the team in 2025-26.
Excellent review of the trade and what most likely will happen relatively soon.
Many fans will key on return of a fifth and not be satisfied with it, but your article should alleviate those concerns.
Thanks!
Yeah, this move isn’t so much about which round the pick is in. Great explanation by Sheng.
Artem Guryev days with the Shark are dwindling. Need his contract slot for Sam Jose & Misa signing.
“San Jose will owe Price just $2 million cash (mostly covered by insurance)”
I’d be kinda pissed if I were the Sharks insurance company…
Most likely this policy was taken out way back when the original contract was signed and the company responsible won’t change. They were on the hook before and they are still on the hook
Pro sports teams use specialist brokers that pull different types of coverage from different carriers. They’re not simply insured by one company.
When Price was coming into the league I was in a relationship with a woman from Montreal who loved the Habs and was so excited about Price. The Habs are my legit clear cut second favorite team since then and I’ve also been a Price supporter.
A Sharks Price jersey would be timeless. It can never be diminished. Like if you got a young guy you like and then he gets traded. I could be walking around in my Price jersey in 2035 and everyone who saw it would still just think “That guy is so cool.”
I get a lot of compliments for my Clowe jersey at games. That’s exactly how I feel about that guy
I have one of those too!
But nothing beats a Messier Sharks No. 11 jersey.
Could the Sharks bring Price in to with with their goalies? After all he is one of the greatest goalies in the world. And as mentioned a Sharks Cary Price jersey!
If he’s willing I would hope they do. That’s a hell of a dude doe Ask to learn from.
Do I get cool guy points for my #19 Sturm jersey? 😂