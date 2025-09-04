Connect with us

San Jose Hockey Now Podcast

Dan Boyle Teams Up With the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast

Published

10 hours ago

on

By

Dan Boyle joins a new team…the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

The San Jose Sharks legend makes a raw co-hosting debut alongside insider Sheng Peng, prospects authority Keegan McNally, and beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee.

On this episode, the boys talk about who the next San Jose Sharks captain should be. Macklin Celebrini? Tyler Toffoli? Someone else?

Boyle also shares his ideal leadership group composition, stories of Dave Andreychuk telling John Tortorella off, and more!

We also discuss the San Jose Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff roster, how the new CBA affects the team, and…the time that Dan showed “The Human Centipede” on the team plane?!?

Sponsored by Bring Hockey Back. Custom jerseys, hockey gear & tees for every fan. Use promo code: SANJOSEHOCKEYNOW for 15% off.


🎧 Listen on Spotify: San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4l4mpADVRh5IPCdD2uRw1i
🎧 Listen on Apple: San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/san-jose-hockey-now-podcast/id1694200934


Follow San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Hockey Now: https://sanjosehockeynow.com/
📸 Instagram: @sanjosehockeynow: https://www.instagram.com/sanjosehockeynow/
𝕏 Twitter/X: @Sheng_Peng: https://x.com/Sheng_Peng
𝕏 Twitter/X: @halfwall_hockey: https://x.com/halfwall_hockey
📘 Facebook: San Jose Hockey Now: https://www.facebook.com/sjhockeynow/

Timestamps

(00:00:00) Welcome to Episode 100 🎉
(00:00:41) Sponsor shoutout: Bring Hockey Back
(00:01:42) Introducing SJ Sharks legend Dan Boyle 🦈
(00:02:10) Boyle’s career recap: Cup, Olympic Gold, 1,000+ games
(00:03:05) Why Boyle joined SJHN Podcast
(00:04:06) Shared competitiveness, Sharks’ passion & Tom Cruise
(00:05:02) Dan Boyle’s infamous “Human Centipede” story 🤯
(00:08:53) Cult films, shock value & Sharks sponsor reactions
(00:10:28) Tom Cruise movie favorites (Vanilla Sky, Magnolia, Maverick)
(00:14:21) Hollywood talk vs. Sharks talk balance
(00:16:15) Rookie Faceoff roster breakdown (Misa, Musty, Dickinson)
(00:18:44) Prospects to watch: Musty, Wang, Misa
(00:20:55) Colin Graf spotlight (Boyle’s thoughts on undrafted gems)
(00:23:52) Why scouting is the most underrated part of hockey
(00:26:01) New NHL CBA updates & Sharks’ implications
(00:29:59) Emergency goalies, contract rules & neck guards
(00:32:45) Sam Dickinson’s AHL eligibility debate
(00:35:40) Prediction time: Will Dickinson stick in the NHL?
(00:38:44) Luca Cagnoni & small defensemen discussion
(00:40:56) Boyle on NHL size bias & his own career path
(00:42:40) Transition to Sharks captaincy debate
(00:44:05) What makes a strong NHL captain? (Boyle’s 3 attributes)
(00:46:59) Dave Andreychuk stories & Torts’ dynamics 🔥
(00:50:53) Off-ice leadership: glue guys, travel, wives room, more
(00:55:41) On-ice leadership: work ethic above all
(00:57:12) Who should be the next Sharks captain? Boyle’s take
(01:01:10) Why too young captains can be risky
(01:05:12) Jason Demers’s stories & “knowing when to shut up”
(01:08:01) Todd McLellan’s family-first locker room philosophy
(01:10:29) Sharks’ 2008-09 President’s Trophy team reflections
(01:15:03) Leadership archetypes: workhorse, glue guy, vocal, swagger
(01:17:53) Sharks-specific examples (Nichol, Thornton, Pavelski)
(01:23:12) Roundtable: Who should wear the “C” in San Jose?
(01:26:00) Ferraro vs. Goodrow vs. No Captain debate
(01:30:18) Sharks captaincy history: stripping Marleau & Thornton
(01:32:29) Wrap-up chaos: Human Centipede salutes & Matchbox 20 😂

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.

Related Topics:
4 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
kads

Holy sheet, what a coup! Congrats on this, Sheng! Welcome Boyler!

0
Reply
Joseph

That human centipede story is absolute gold. And completely unhinged.

0
Reply
kads

I would like to second the Edge of Tomorrow pick, I love that one

0
Reply
Dylan Smallwood

Ask Boyler if he’s seen Bloodsucking Freaks. If not, you’re welcome, Boyler

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating