Dan Boyle Teams Up With the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast

Dan Boyle joins a new team…the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

The San Jose Sharks legend makes a raw co-hosting debut alongside insider Sheng Peng, prospects authority Keegan McNally, and beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee.

On this episode, the boys talk about who the next San Jose Sharks captain should be. Macklin Celebrini? Tyler Toffoli? Someone else?

Boyle also shares his ideal leadership group composition, stories of Dave Andreychuk telling John Tortorella off, and more!

We also discuss the San Jose Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff roster, how the new CBA affects the team, and…the time that Dan showed “The Human Centipede” on the team plane?!?

Sponsored by Bring Hockey Back. Custom jerseys, hockey gear & tees for every fan. Use promo code: SANJOSEHOCKEYNOW for 15% off.

⸻

🎧 Listen on Spotify: San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4l4mpADVRh5IPCdD2uRw1i

🎧 Listen on Apple: San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/san-jose-hockey-now-podcast/id1694200934

⸻

Follow San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Hockey Now: https://sanjosehockeynow.com/

📸 Instagram: @sanjosehockeynow: https://www.instagram.com/sanjosehockeynow/

𝕏 Twitter/X: @Sheng_Peng: https://x.com/Sheng_Peng

𝕏 Twitter/X: @halfwall_hockey: https://x.com/halfwall_hockey

📘 Facebook: San Jose Hockey Now: https://www.facebook.com/sjhockeynow/

⸻

Timestamps

(00:00:00) Welcome to Episode 100 🎉

(00:00:41) Sponsor shoutout: Bring Hockey Back

(00:01:42) Introducing SJ Sharks legend Dan Boyle 🦈

(00:02:10) Boyle’s career recap: Cup, Olympic Gold, 1,000+ games

(00:03:05) Why Boyle joined SJHN Podcast

(00:04:06) Shared competitiveness, Sharks’ passion & Tom Cruise

(00:05:02) Dan Boyle’s infamous “Human Centipede” story 🤯

(00:08:53) Cult films, shock value & Sharks sponsor reactions

(00:10:28) Tom Cruise movie favorites (Vanilla Sky, Magnolia, Maverick)

(00:14:21) Hollywood talk vs. Sharks talk balance

(00:16:15) Rookie Faceoff roster breakdown (Misa, Musty, Dickinson)

(00:18:44) Prospects to watch: Musty, Wang, Misa

(00:20:55) Colin Graf spotlight (Boyle’s thoughts on undrafted gems)

(00:23:52) Why scouting is the most underrated part of hockey

(00:26:01) New NHL CBA updates & Sharks’ implications

(00:29:59) Emergency goalies, contract rules & neck guards

(00:32:45) Sam Dickinson’s AHL eligibility debate

(00:35:40) Prediction time: Will Dickinson stick in the NHL?

(00:38:44) Luca Cagnoni & small defensemen discussion

(00:40:56) Boyle on NHL size bias & his own career path

(00:42:40) Transition to Sharks captaincy debate

(00:44:05) What makes a strong NHL captain? (Boyle’s 3 attributes)

(00:46:59) Dave Andreychuk stories & Torts’ dynamics 🔥

(00:50:53) Off-ice leadership: glue guys, travel, wives room, more

(00:55:41) On-ice leadership: work ethic above all

(00:57:12) Who should be the next Sharks captain? Boyle’s take

(01:01:10) Why too young captains can be risky

(01:05:12) Jason Demers’s stories & “knowing when to shut up”

(01:08:01) Todd McLellan’s family-first locker room philosophy

(01:10:29) Sharks’ 2008-09 President’s Trophy team reflections

(01:15:03) Leadership archetypes: workhorse, glue guy, vocal, swagger

(01:17:53) Sharks-specific examples (Nichol, Thornton, Pavelski)

(01:23:12) Roundtable: Who should wear the “C” in San Jose?

(01:26:00) Ferraro vs. Goodrow vs. No Captain debate

(01:30:18) Sharks captaincy history: stripping Marleau & Thornton

(01:32:29) Wrap-up chaos: Human Centipede salutes & Matchbox 20 😂

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.